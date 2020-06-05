Pamela Anderson Slays In A NSFW Sheer Dress

Iconic blond bombshell Pamela Anderson wowed her 1 million Instagram followers recently, sharing several new uploads of herself on her Instagram story wearing a scantily clad, see-through dress that showed off her assets. The black-and-white images blended in with the rest of the model’s grayscale Instagram aesthetic.

In the first photo, she sat on a set of stairs, stretching her legs out in front of her. She bent her body at the waist, her arms reaching down to her legs, her hands touching her ankles.

Pamela tilted her head sideways, her chin touching her shoulder. She closed her eyes, her dark eye makeup on full display. The see-through fabric showed off her legs, which seemed to go on forever.

The low-cut frock flaunted the former Playboy model’s curvaceous décolletage.

The second picture was decidedly more risqué. It was closer-up than the first snap, and showed that Pamela opted to go braless under the sheer gown. This image also gave fans more details of the dress, including its V-neckline and scalloped cups that were printed with lace, though not enough to cover up her NSFW parts.

Once again, Pamela closed her eyes in the sensuous shot, tilting her head to the side. She bent her arms at the elbow, one hand behind her head, the other off-camera.

The Baywatch actor appeared to wear her hair in a short, blond wig. The wig was styled in a short, blunt bob with straight edges and a full bang that entirely covered her forehead.

Her famously thin brows seemed to be groomed and slightly filled in with pencil. It looked as if she wore a smoky eye, with a charcoal-colored shadow on her lids that fanned out, giving her a cat-eye appearance. Her lush lashes curled upwards in a dramatic fashion.

Her cheeks seemed to be brushed with bronzer and blush, making her cheekbones pop.

Pamela’s plump lips appeared to be outlined with dark liner and filled in with a lighter-colored lipstick.

As The Inquisitr readers and Pamela Anderson fans know, the model frequently shares sultry snapshots on her Instagram grid and Instagram story.

One of her most recent photos featured Pamela ditching her all black-and-white Instagram grid for a sexy picture in bold color. This image depicted Pamela sporting a long, fire engine-red wig as she crawled on a table on all fours, looking off to the side. She accompanied her attention-grabbing tresses with a skimpy, all-black ensemble that showcased her derriere.