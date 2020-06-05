Andreane Chamberland Flaunts Her Petite Figure In A White Bikini Top & Sparkling Fringe Skirt

Andreane Chamberland went scantily clad for her latest Instagram upload on Friday afternoon. The stunning model flashed her petite figure while telling her followers to shine bright like a diamond in the caption of the post.

In the sexy snap, Andreane looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a racy white bikini top. The garment boasted thin spaghetti straps that gave fans a look at her toned arms and shoulders. The top also exposed her abundant cleavage.

She paired the bikini top with a sparkling metallic silver fringe skirt. The skirt tied around her tiny waist and showcased her long lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also on full display in the shot. She accessorized the style with rings on her fingers, bracelets on her wrist, and a chain and pendant around her neck.

Andreane stood in front of a bed made up with white linens. She had one hip pushed out and both of her arms hanging at her sides. She bent one knee and gave a piercing stare into the camera. In the background, a mirror and some string lights could be seen.

Andreane wore her blond hair parted down the middle. She styled the platinum locks in sleek, straight strands that brushed over the tops of her shoulders.

She also opted for a stunning makeup look. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She appeared to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, forehead, and under eyes. She looked to complete the application with soft pink lipstick.

Andreane’s 516,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their love for the post. The photo garnered more than 1,500 likes within the first 20 minutes after went live on the platform. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 120 messages.

“Can a girl get anymore stunning,” one follower stated.

“So beautiful,” another wrote.

“Magnifique,” a third comment read.

“Incredibly, Incredibly Stunning. Seriously Jaw Dropping Gorgeous. Ridiculously Red Hot, Hot, Hot. Mindblowingly Beautiful,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in racy outfits. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny tops, and scanty lingerie in her posts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Andreane recently delighted her followers when she posed in an orange thong bikini by the pool. To date, that snap has reeled in more than 10,000 likes and over 430 comments.