Donald Trump’s Ex-Chief Of Staff Says ‘I Agree’ With General James Mattis On The President

Former Trump White House chief of staff, retired General John Kelly, participated in a live interview with Anthony Scaramucci on Friday. Scaramucci served as the White House communications director briefly under President Donald Trump. During their discussion, Kelly admitted that he agrees with retired General James Mattis and his recent comments about the president’s recent decision to use active-duty U.S. military domestically. Trump’s push for using the military came amid unrest after George Floyd’s death while in the custody of four former Minneapolis police officers.

Scaramucci asked Kelly if he agreed with Mattis’s assessment of the president.

“I agree with him,” said Kelly. “There is a concern, I think an awful big concern, that the partisanship has gotten out of hand, the tribal thing has gotten out of hand. He’s quite a man, Jim Mattis, and for him to do that tells you where he is relative to the concern he has for our country.”

Scaramucci and Kelly planned the interview several weeks before Floyd’s death and the resulting protests and riots across the United States, but they began their discussion of the recent events. Kelly noted how most people in the military attempt to stay apolitical. He said that it is unusual for military leaders, whose loyalty is to the Constitution of the U.S. and its people instead of to the president, to speak out the way Mattis and others have spoken out.

Mattis spoke out on Wednesday after Trump’s administration had authorities push back peaceful protestors near the White House using pepper balls and other devices so that he could walk to St. John’s church to take a photo with a Bible on Monday. Kelly said he would have advised against the walk if he had been one of the president’s advisers this week.

Kelly also lamented the polarization of the country right now, and he said that people no longer talk to each other about what is best for the country. Instead, according to Kelly, they are partisan and yell at each other, which is not what is best for the country. He also lamented how tribal the interactions among the people serving in the U.S. government have become.

“I think we need to look harder at who we elect,” Kelly told Scaramucci. “I think we should look at people that are running for office and put them through the filter: What is their character like? What are their ethics?”

Ultimately, Kelly said that somebody needs to lead the world, and in his assessment, the world overall is a better place when the U.S. takes the lead, and he noted that lately, under President Trump, the country has lead less than it has in the past.