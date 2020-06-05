Gabriella Abutbol Snuggles Her Goat While Clad In Blue String Bikini & Over-The-Knee Boots

Gabriella Abutbol rocked a skimpy string bikini and delighted her fans with an appearance by one of her furry friends. On Thursday, the social media star took to Instagram to share a shot of her incredible figure with her 1.6 million fans.

Gabriella opted for a unique look that was a mix between a cowgirl and beach babe. The model struck a pose in a metal-lined structure that was empty aside from a tall wooden table. In her caption, she explained to fans that her goats hopped her gate, so she needed to leave them with a neighbor temporarily until she’s able to get a higher fence. She held a sweet white goat with brown sports in her arms while she leaned her head back and smiled for the camera.

The model was posed in profile, but that still gave her audience a free tease of her fit figure. Gabriella looked incredible in a tiny string bikini. A tag in the caption indicated that her sexy set was from Fashion Nova. The swimwear boasted a powder-blue hue that accentuated her allover glow. Gabriella’s furry friend covered most of the suit’s front, but its top secured around her back with a set of strings. Her trim arms and toned back and shoulders were on display. The suit’s straps hit directly above her owl tattoo, which rested on her side.

The bottoms of Gabriella’s bikini were just as revealing. Much like her top, they featured thin string sides that helped hold the garment together. Its sides were tied in bows, and the extra fabric fell past her thighs. Its sexy cut showcased her bronzed stems that looked picture-perfect as she squatted down. Gabriella went total cowgirl with her accessories, rocking a pair of over-the-knee-boots with different animal patterns, including zebra, cheetah, and snakeskin.

She added a fashionable cowboy hat that boasted a winged design under its brim. The model wore her brunette tresses at her back and several curls added volume. Gabriella appeared to be wearing a minor application of makeup that seemed to include defined brows and a light pink gloss.

The model’s photo has raked in over 58,000 likes since it was initially shared. Her unique look also received its fair share of praise in the comments section.

“I’ve never been more obsessed with a human,” one follower wrote alongside a single star emoji.

“My god you’re gorgeous,” a second social media user exclaimed.

“Hot picture of you and your goat,” one more fan added with the addition of a few flames.