Maitland Ward Steps Out Of The Shower Wearing Only A Towel: ‘Slippery When Wet’

Maitland Ward took to her Instagram account on Friday afternoon to share yet another wildly sexy post with her loyal followers. The former Boy Meets World star was drenched after her shower, and revealed to her fans that she’s slippery when she’s wet.

In the racy post, Maitland looked smoking hot as she stepped out of the shower with only a towel to cover her. She held the fluffy blue material in front of her in order to cover her bare chest. However, her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her massive cleavage were all on full display in the shot.

Maitland posed in front of her shower door as water dripped over her skin. She had both of her hands placed in front of her to hold her towel in the perfect position as she tilted her head, and smiled into the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

She wore her red hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head. The long strands were soaking wet as they clung to her head.

She also wore a minimal makeup look for the photo. The application appeared to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a soft dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She seemed to accentuate her facial features with pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her forehead, nose, chin, and under eyes. She looked to finish off her face with soft pink lips.

Maitland’s over 1.4 million followers immediately began to respond to the pic. Fans clicked the like button on the post more than 11,000 times within the first 20 minutes after it was published to her account. Admirers also flooded the comments section to leave over 240 messages during that time.

“Very sexy, beautiful, gorgeous, lovely, charming, elegant & stunning,” one follower wrote.

“You are the perfect woman,” another stated.

“And….good Morning Beautiful Lady,” a third comment read.

“Looking beautiful when you are wet,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The actress’ fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock revealing outfits in her online photos. She’s often seen sporting tiny tops, scanty lingerie, and racy bathing suits in her snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Maitland recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a barely-there white crop top and a pair of black booty shorts. To date, that post has racked up more than 45,000 likes and over 530 comments.