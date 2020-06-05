Georgina Mazzeo Enjoys Her Coffee On The Beach In An Itty-Bitty Striped Bikini

Georgina Mazzeo is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans. The Venezuelan model debuted her scanty swimwear look in a steamy new post shared to her page on Friday morning.

The image was taken on the beach and saw Georgina posing just a short distance away from the water with a small cup of coffee in her hand. She stood in profile to the camera, staring at its lens with a sultry gaze. It appeared to be a slightly breezy day, as her dark brown hair blew messily around her face as the image was snapped.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear look, and Georgina’s certainly did not disappoint. The model looked smoking hot in a skimpy string bikini that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The tiny two-piece included a halter-style top with pink straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had striped triangle cups and a plunging neckline that fell low down her chest, leaving an ample amount of cleavage well on display.

Georgina also rocked a pair of cheeky bikini bottoms in the same colorful pattern. The number boasted a daringly high-cut design that allowed her to flaunt her pert derriere and sculpted legs. Its string waistband tied in dainty bows on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and draw attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

The model wore her Apple watch around her wrist and added a pair of dangling earrings to give her beach day look a hint of bling. She also sported a touch of makeup that included a dark red lipstick, blush, and a thick coat of mascara.

Many of Georgina’s 1.9 million followers went wild for the image, with over 92,000 of them hitting the like button within its first two hours of going live to her page. Hundreds left comments and compliments for the post as well.

“So flawless!” one person wrote.

Another fan said that the model was “utter perfection.”

“Amazing beauty and curves,” a third admirer added.

“I would be speechless if I saw you on the beach…really gorgeous!!” remarked a fourth follower.

Fans did not have to scroll far down Georgina’s Instagram page to get another glimpse of her incredible figure. She recently uploaded another sizzling photo that saw her flaunting her killer curves in bright pink lingerie. That look proved to be a hit as well, and has earned over 154,000 likes and 1,305 comments to date.