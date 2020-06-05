Katelyn Runck Flaunts Curves In Skintight, Sheer Dress On Instagram

Katelyn Runck showed off her formal side in a new post on Instagram on Friday afternoon. The model shared a series of photos and a video on her feed in which she sported a light pink, curve-hugging dress as she posed outside. In the caption, Katelyn wrote that she took a break from workout gear to dress up a bit.

The post showed Katelyn posing against a white brick wall on what appeared to be a covered patio. In the background, Katelyn’s yard could be seen filled with white round chairs and a pool. Clusters of trees could be seen in the distance. The scenery was certainly stunning, though all eyes were likely on Katelyn in her elegant yet sexy ensemble.

Katelyn’s dress was made of slightly see-through fabric. The top of the dress featured a corset-style bodice with vertical panels and a very low-cut neckline. The dress did little to contain Katelyn’s busty chest, which spilled out at the center and on the sides. Three vertical lines across Katelyn’s waist drew attention to her flat, toned tummy.

The sheer nature of the dress gave fans a look at Katelyn’s white high-waisted undies underneath. The underwear featured high cuts on the bottom that exposed her curvy hips. Meanwhile, the lower half of the dress was ruched and clung to the model’s pert derriere. The length of the dress ran down to just above her knees, leaving some of her long, lean legs exposed.

Katelyn finished off the outfit with a pair of white Stiletto heels. She appeared to be sporting a subtle makeup look, including what seemed to be bronzer, highlighter, dark eyeliner, and a peach-colored lip gloss. She wore her long, dark hair down in messy waves.

In the first image, Katelyn stood against the wall at a slight angle, which showed off her figure. She popped her chest out and stared at the camera. The second image showed the model turned around, giving fans a view of her round booty. The tall heels elongated her pins greatly.

Katelyn also included a video that showed her striking several different poses. She swayed her hips from side to side as the camera zoomed in on her upper body. She flashed a few sultry gazes at the camera.

The post garnered more than 9,000 likes and nearly 600 comments in an hour as fans expressed admiration for Katelyn’s stunning physique in the comments section.

“I’m loving this dress from any angle,” one fan said with pink hearts.

“Goals head to toe,” another user added.

Katelyn always knows how to drive her fans wild. Earlier this week, she stripped down to a purple lingerie set, which her followers loved.