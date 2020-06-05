Nata Lee Stuns Fans In Black Bra And Red Wig, Shows Off Major Cleavage

Russian beauty Nata Lee, who is regarded by many as the “World’s Sexiest DJ,” sent temperatures around the globe soaring on social media after she posted a revealing new snapshot of herself on Friday, June 5. She shared the post with her 5.2 million followers on Instagram, and it became a hit just minutes after going live.

The 21-year-old model radiated as she was photographed in front of a white background. Nata took center stage as she posed directly in front of the camera. She exuded a seductive-but-sweet vibe as she smiled softly. She further directed her gaze straight in to the camera’s lens.

In a bold and fun fashion move, the model rocked a vibrant red wig in the photo. The wig was styled into a short, bob hair cut that deviated from Nata’s natural locks — which are long and blond.

Furthermore, Nata also appeared to be rocking a full face of makeup in the image — a move that both emphasized her natural features and elevated her look. The application looked to have included foundation, bronzer, blush, eyeshadow, mascara, highlighter, eyeliner, and a light pink lipgloss.

Still, it was Nata’s famous assets that was in focus, as she flaunted them with a revealing ensemble.

She sported a black bra that appeared to be padded. The undergarment did not leave much to the imagination as it tightly hugged her voluptuous chest. The bra’s cups also struggled to contain Nata’s assets as they exposed an ample amount of cleavage.

Nata rocked a long-sleeved leather jacket with silver accents over the bra — adding a grunge element to the look. She combined the jacket with a black leather cap and finished the outfit off with several silver rings.

Nata revealed in her geotag that she was photographed in Paris, France. She further revealed in the caption that she was shot by Cosmos, a photographer who co-owns Mavrin Studios. She also stated that the image would be in the upcoming edition of Mavrin Magazine.

The sexy snapshot was received with a great deal of support and enthusiasm from fans, amassing more than 104,000 likes in just one hour after going live. Additionally, more than 800 followers also took to the comments section to shower Nata with compliments on her figure, looks, and outfit.

“You’re just the hottest thing,” one user commented.

“Gorgeous,” a second fan added.

“Amazing,” a third admirer proclaimed.

“The most beautiful queen,” a fourth individual chimed in.

