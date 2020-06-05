Yanita Yancheva Shows Off Her Cleavage And Abs In A Black Lace-Up Bikini

Yanita posed in a bamboo forest.

Fitness model Yanita Yancheva brought the heat to her Instagram page on Friday by sharing a sexy bikini photo with her 1.6 million followers.

In the picture, the Survivor Bulgaria star put her toned physique on full display in a bikini with unique details. The somewhat sporty garment was from Body Engineers, and Yanita made sure to credit the activewear brand by tagging its Instagram page. The model’s bathing suit top boasted a lace-up front. Thin crisscrossing strings stretched over a large gap in the center of the bust. The opening exposed a generous amount of Yanita’s ample cleavage. Though it was revealing, the garment had a high neckline.

Yanita’s matching bottoms had similar cutout accents and laces on the sides. The garment featured a low-rise design that elongated her lean, toned torso. The model posed with her right hip jutted out to the side, accentuating the curve of her hips. She also showed off her thigh gap by standing with her knees together.

Yanita’s photo was taken in what appeared to be a bamboo forest. She showed off her toned right bicep by reaching out to grasp one of the tall stalks. Her other arm was raised up so that the back of her hand was resting on her forehead. Her forearm was pressed against a thick bamboo stalk, and she was leaning against it.

Yanita looked confident and strong as she gazed directly at the camera with a big smile on her face. Her lips were pale pink, and her eye makeup application appeared to include mascara and black eyeliner on her upper and lower lash lines. Her long, blond hair was styled in soft, natural waves. Most of her tresses had been pushed behind her back, but a few locks trailed down the left side of her chest.

In the caption of her post, Yanita made a declaration about always getting her way. Within one hour of going live, her upload racked up over 17,000 likes. Her fans also flocked to the comments section to praise the model’s beauty and fit figure.

“Hell yeah gorgeous!!!” read a comment that was followed by a long string of flame emoji.

“Look at those abs,” another admirer gushed.

Yanita was also called a “Barbie doll” and an “Amazonian girl” by her enamored followers.

Yanita often impresses her followers with her swimsuit photos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared an Instagram snap that showed her posing beside a pool. She wore a white one-piece with a thong back that left little of her backside to the imagination.