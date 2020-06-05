Donald Trump Says The US Has 2 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses ‘Ready To Go’

President Donald Trump has claimed the United States is already preparing for the novel coronavirus vaccine with two million doses “ready to go” the moment scientists have confirmed that the medication is effective and safe.

According to CNBC, Trump claimed that scientists had made immense “progress” on the quest for a vaccine, with many experts hopeful that a drug might be available by late 2020 or early 2021.

“Tremendous progress is being made on vaccines,” Trump said during a Friday morning press conference from the White House. “In fact, we’re ready to go in terms of transportation and logistics. We have over two million ready to go if it checks out for safety.”

Though Trump did not give reporters a specific timeline for the potential vaccine distribution, he emphasized his belief of “positive surprises” on vaccine news in the upcoming months.

“I think you’re going to have some very positive surprises and therapeutics likewise we’re doing extremely well. Cures, we’re doing well,” he added.

As was reported earlier this week, the Trump administration reportedly selected five specific biotech companies to work closely with throughout the pandemic, including Moderna Inc, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca Plc, and Pfizer Inc (via Reuters). As the firms believed to be most likely to develop a vaccine, the companies will receive “additional government funds, help in running clinical trials, and financial and logistical support.”

In fact, Moderna recently made waves earlier in May after announcing that its first vaccine human trial was a success, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr. Second phase trials will commence soon.

It is believed that one of the five companies working with the administration is the firm with the two million ready vaccine doses, though Trump did not specifically confirm this.

The president’s comments were echoed by White House health advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci earlier this week. The prominent health expert claimed that there are at least four trials for potential vaccines that he was either “directly or indirectly” involved in. Fauci added that “we hope to have” a couple million doses of the drug by the beginning of 2021.

That said, Fauci also urged caution as much of the public have pinned their hopes of the elusive promise of immunity. Fauci claimed that a vaccine would likely only be effective for a short period of time due to the virus’s ability to mutate.

“The reports in the literature are that the durability of immunity that’s protective ranges from three to six months to almost always less than a year,” he warned.