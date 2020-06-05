Kourtney Kardashian Talks Teaching Her Kids About Racism Amid Ongoing Black Lives Matter Protests

Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram on Thursday to open up about the realities of teaching her children about racism. Kourtney started her lengthy caption by admitting that she instinctively wants to protect her children from anything that might frighten them. But the Poosh founder wrote that it’s something she understands that she can’t avoid.

“The pain and suffering inflicted by racism is not a thing of the past and I [sic] bare the responsibility to speak with my kids honestly and often about it, even when the truth is uncomfortable,” she wrote.

Kourtney’s post comes as Black Lives Matter protests continue across the country in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

She wrote that she plans to teach her three kids about “white privilege” and African-American history and encouraged other mothers to do the same.

“Allow conversation without judgment, and learn from our children too. We don’t know it all,” she added. She also noted that her children sometimes ask her questions that she doesn’t know the answer to which forces her to expand seek even more knowledge.

Kourtney ended her caption by stating that she hopes that in educating herself on racial issues she becomes not only a better mother but a better aunt and friend.

The post has been liked more than one million times, as of this writing and over 3,500 Instagram users have commented on it so far. In the comments section, fans praised Kourtney for her message.

“This is amazing and YOU are an amazing mother!” one person wrote.

“You’re the best mother and nobody else can ever say different, a second Instagram user added before including a red heart emoji in their comment.

“Thank you for using your platform in such a positive way,” a third person commented.

Kourtney hasn’t been the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family who has used Instagram to release statements about the ongoing protests.

Last week Kim Kardashian pledged to amplify the voices of people speaking out about racism and police brutality, after admitting that she’ll likely never experience the “pain and suffering” associated with racial inequality because of her privilege. In the caption of her post, she also pointed fans towards a petition that demands justice for George Floyd.

As The Inquistr reported, Kendall Jenner has also promised to be a better “ally” to the black community via a lengthy caption that accompanied a series of photos from both the current protests and the Civil Rights era.