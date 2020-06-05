Neiva Mara Shows Off Bodacious Derriere In Skintight Pants For Sizzling New Video

Erotica photography model Neiva Mara sent fans into a frenzy once more on social media after she posted a new video of herself on Friday, June 5. The beauty took to Instagram to share the content with her 7.9 million followers, and it quickly became a smash just minutes after going live.

The 33-year-old — who is from Brazil — was recorded outdoors, while she walked around on a busy street. Neiva took center stage as she strutted her stuff directly in front of the camera from her backside, exuding both sexy and confident vibes. She also could be seen tugging on her bottoms in the video.

Her long, brunette hair — which featured some blond highlights — was not fully visible in the video, but appeared to be styled in to a high ponytail that cascaded down her back.

Neiva’s face was also not visible in the video, as she faced away from the camera’s lens, but as she usually rocks makeup in the content she posts, she was likely made up for this video as well.

Regardless if Neiva showed her face or not, it was still the model’s enviable figure that clearly stole the show, as she displayed it with an eye-catching two-piece ensemble.

Neiva opted for a light brown colored top that featured two thick straps which went over her shoulders and down her back. The garment successfully displayed her toned back as it featured a plunging design. Furthermore, the top was also designed with a cropped hemline that drew attention to her slim core.

She paired the tiny top with a pair of matching pants. The bottoms did not leave much to the imagination as they were very tight on the model, hugging her curvaceous figure and showing off her bodacious derriere.

Neiva finished the look off with a stylish beige purse.

She did not include a geotag in the post, leaving her location a mystery to fans.

Meanwhile, in the caption, she joked with her fans, saying that someone was “following” her, before tagging her second account.

The sizzling video was met with instant support and approval from Neiva’s fans, amassing more than 91,000 likes and 340,000 views in just two hours after going live. Additionally, more than 1,500 followers took to the comments section to praise the model for her figure, and ensemble.

“Wow,” one user wrote.

“So wonderful,” a second fan added.

“So hot,” a third admirer chimed in.

Neiva has shared a number of smoking-hot posts to Instagram as of late. On May 27, she wowed her fans with an image that displayed her in a red, barely there thong, per The Inquisitr.