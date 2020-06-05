Washington, D.C. Paints ‘Black Lives Matter’ On Street Near White House

'Once complete, the mural will be hard to miss,' said a local reporter.

The City of Washington, D.C. has painted the words “Black Lives Matter” on a street not far from the White House, CNN reported.

The city’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, who is African American, ordered a two-block section of 16th Street closed off while workers painted the words in bold, yellow, all-capital letters on the surface. The street is described as a “central axis” that leads southward towards the White House. Further, the site is just two blocks from Lafayette Square, the site that has become the scene of protests for nearly two weeks now, since the death of unarmed African American George Floyd.

What’s more, St. John’s Church is on the section of the street where the words are printed. St. John’s is the church where President Trump famously stood in front, holding a Bible, for a photo op. Prior to the photo op, a tear gas-like chemical was used to disperse peaceful protesters to clear the street.

Local reporter Justin Finch noted that there is no missing the words.

“Once complete, the mural will be hard to miss. Each letter stretches from curb to curb along 16th St.,” he tweeted.

Just after 10:30a, the mural is largely complete. Crowds are coming over to watch the progress. Mayor Bowser is set to speak from nearby St. John’s Church in the 11a hour pic.twitter.com/MJKnrFYXuu — Justin Finch (@JustinNBC4) June 5, 2020

Indeed, CNN reporter AJ Willingham notes that the message will likely be visible from the air — visible to any news, police, or military helicopters flying overhead.

The Washington chapter of Black Lives Matter suggested that the sign may be too little too late from Bowser.

“This is performative and a distraction from her inaction and active counter organizing to our demands to decrease the police budget and invest in community,” the organization said.

On Saturday, “thousands” are expected to attend a protest in the city. Washington’s WRC-TV predicts that the Saturday protest will be the largest yet in the city since George Floyd’s death.

Also on Friday, as The Hill reported, Bowser sent an open letter to Trump calling for him to “withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence” from the city.

“The deployment of federal law enforcement personnel and equipment are inflaming demonstrators and adding to the grievances of those who, by and large, are peacefully protesting for change and reforms to the racist and broken systems that are killing Black Americans,” Bowser said.

I request that @realDonaldTrump withdraw all extraordinary federal law enforcement and military presence from our city. pic.twitter.com/AvaJfQ0mxP — Mayor Muriel Bowser #StayHomeDC (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Bowser is joined by some military leaders, current and former, in condemning the use of military force against American citizens. James Mattis and William Perry, for example, have both strongly rebuked the president for the use of the military to quell protests in Washington.