Prince Charles Speaks Out On Most ‘Ghastly’ Part Of Coronavirus Pandemic

Prince Charles spoke out on the most “ghastly” part of the coronavirus pandemic after he experienced symptoms of the virus in late March of this year. The heir to the British monarchy had only mild symptoms when he was diagnosed. In an interview with Sky News via a clip that was posted to its Twitter page, Charles remarked that he empathized with what those afflicted with the virus had endured. He also felt compassion for the families left behind of those who perished. The royal revealed his future plans as an advocate for whatever can be done to halt the spread of the virus in the coming months.

Experiencing the virus firsthand has reportedly made Charles even more determined to work behind the scenes to get things done. He shared he was very lucky to get away with only a mild case. Prince Charles took to Twitter on March 25 to reveal his COVID-19 diagnosis with his followers.

“I can so understand what other people are going through. I feel particularly for those who have lost their loved ones but were unable to be with them at the time. That’s, to me, the most ghastly thing,” he stated.

The father of Prince Harry and Prince William also made a strange correlation between healthcare and the protection of our planet from further deterioration. Charles noted during the Sky News interview that the planet should be treated as if it were a patient in need of care. He then remarked that no doctor would have ever let the planet get into such a desperate state without intervening.

Followers of the royal shared their mixed feelings regarding the interview as well as Charles’ subsequent statements regarding the planet in the Twitter thread following the Sky News post.

“Every time he opens his mouth I want an end to the monarchy a bit more once the Queen has gone,” said one Twitter follower of their feelings regarding Charles’ statements.

“As if Charles knows what the average person is going through. Whatever, they are an institution but they don’t live in the real world so I don’t know if I would take his advice on anything, although he did make some good points,” stated a second social media user.

“Climate has nothing to do with pandemics, just saying,” remarked a third fan.

“I wonder why he didn’t address running to Scotland after being tested positive in London,” questioned a fourth follower of the royal who fled to his country home to recover along with wife Camilla Parker Bowles. Camilla did not contract the virus from her husband of 15 years.