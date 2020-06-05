Colin Macy O’Toole Receives Birthday Messages From ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’ Co-Stars

Co-stars of former Below Deck Mediterranean cast member, Colin Macy O’Toole took to social media on Thursday to wish the star a happy birthday. The actor received well wishes from Anastasia Surmava, Aesha Jean Scott, and Captain Sandy Yawn. Colin shared a few on his Instagram stories.

The wishes began when Colin’s mom, Robin Macy, tweeted to her son. The tweet quickly received over a thousand likes. Robin, along with Colin’s dad, was featured on Colin’s first season of Below Deck Mediterranean. The parents surprised their son with a visit aboard the luxury yacht he was working on at the time. Colin was very open on the show about how close he was with his family and often discussed being homesick while so far away. Colin was a cast member on Seasons 3 and 4 of the hit reality show.

Happy Birthday to our boy who always knows how to dress!❤️@ColinMacyOToole pic.twitter.com/2YgZ4cgmU7 — Robin Macy (@robmacy) June 4, 2020

Colin’s mom often tweets about the show and her love for her son.

“I know I’m the mom, but does anyone else miss seeing @ColinMacyOToole on #belowdeckmed?” The Long Island mom wrote on the show’s recent premiere night.

Colin did not join the cast of the current season of the show. Although there doesn’t seem to be any ill will with his former boss as Captain Sandy wrote birthday wishes for Colin on Twitter as well.

Other co-stars took to Instagram to wish Colin a happy birthday. The second stewardess from Season 4, Aesha, posted a picture of the two lounging aboard motor yacht Sirroco and wished a happy birthday to her “favourite photo shoot partner.” She continued the caption jokingly, writing that he “always work it way better than” her.

Season 4 third stewardess turned chef Anastasia also provided well wishes for Colin on his special day. Anastasia posted twice to celebrate. The first photo showed Colin in a pink shirt smiling while Anastasia made a silly face nearby.

“Happy birthday to my special creature friend. Thanks for always being my dance buddy and accepting me in my troll form,” the caption read.

The post also had “ily” short, for I love you on it. During a Watch What Happens Live appearance last June, Anastasia admitted that she had feelings for Colin. Unfortunately, a romance never blossomed between the two, as Colin announced back in November that he was single.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 5 premiered on June 1. Captain Sandy was back along with Malia White and Hannah Ferrier. Hannah, who had been with the show since Season 1, recently announced that this current season of the popular reality show would be her last.