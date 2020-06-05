Amanda Holden Looks Stylish In Matching Blue Suit & White Sneakers At Heart Studios

British celebrity Amanda Holden was snapped by the paparazzi wearing a matching ensemble after presenting Heart Radio’s breakfast show in the United Kingdom this morning. Throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, she has continued to work on the show and wear a number of eye-catching outfits.

The Britain’s Got Talent panelist stunned in a floral print blouse that displayed a hint of her decolletage. Over the top, she wrapped herself up in a light blue blazer jacket paired with matching pants of the same color. To complete the outfit, she kept it casual and wore white sneakers. She accessorized herself with a necklace, cat-eye sunglasses, and a blue designer bag, which she styled around the front of her body. The 49-year-old opted for short nails with what appeared to be a coat of black polish. Holden sported her shoulder-length wavy hair down and held her cell phone in her hand. For her makeup application, she looked to have applied lipstick.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Holden was captured leaving her work located in London. The TV personality seemingly didn’t mind being papped as she continued to flash a smile while strutting out the building. Holden effortlessly walked with the wind in her hair and looked very chic. The weather may have been wet but Holden still put on her happy face in the killer outfit.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, she was not surrounded by anyone as the United Kingdom is currently on lockdown. Holden walked out alone and is clearly taking the rules about social distancing seriously to help slow down the pandemic.

As seen on her Instagram, the suit is taken from her new clothing collection with brand Fenn Wright Manson. For her caption, she revealed the jacket has been named after Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts, who also presents on the Heart Radio breakfast show with her.

Holden is no stranger to wowing people with her fashion choices. On Tuesday, she was snapped wearing a short khaki dress that fell above her knees and had lace detailing. Holden paired the ensemble with metallic heels and accessorized with bracelets, large round sunglasses, and a couple of necklaces, one which had her initial attached to it. She held onto a rectangular gold clutch bag and appeared to have a coat of black polish on her nails. The natural beauty kept her makeup fairly minimal but still looked to have applied lipstick.