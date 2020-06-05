Qimmah Russo Shares A Series Of Gorgeous Close-Up Snaps In A Recent Instagram Update

In an Instagram update shared on Thursday, June 4, fitness trainer Qimmah Russo stunned her 1.5 million followers with a series of close-up snaps that showcased her stunning face rather than her sculpted physique.

Qimmah didn’t include a geotag on the post that indicated where the snap was taken, but she appeared to be outdoors, standing in front of an area with some doors and windows. However, Qimmah’s gorgeous features were the focal point of the shots, not the background.

She rocked a flirty white tank top with thin spaghetti straps that stretched over her shoulders and a straight neckline. A small ruffle detail at the top added a feminine flair, and the neckline exposed just a hint of cleavage.

Qimmah’s long locks were parted in the middle and they cascaded down her chest in a sleek style, with some lighter caramel strands mixed into her deep chestnut tresses. Bold brows framed her stunning deep brown eyes, and she had a metallic eye makeup look that seemed to incorporate silver and pink shimmering eyeshadow. Long lashes and what looked like some black eyeliner finished off her look.

Qimmah’s skin looked flawless in the shots, and she had a big smile on her face in the first picture. She appeared to have a very subtle pink hue on her lips and her smile lit up the picture.

In the second snap, Qimmah struck a more serious expression, while in the third, she looked away from the camera with her lips parted. She included two additional snaps, one in which she smiled at the camera and another in which she delivered a somber expression, but she looked stunning in all of them.

Qimmah paired the series of close-up snaps with a heartfelt caption, and her followers absolutely loved the update. The post received over 34,100 likes within 18 hours, and also earned 611 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“These are so prettyyyyy,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“I thought you couldn’t get any hotter. I was wrong,” another follower commented.

“Beautiful young woman with a beautiful smile,” another fan added.

“Flawless babe,” yet another follower commented.

Qimmah frequently takes to her Instagram page to give her followers some fitness motivation and inspiration, and she did just that in another recent post. In that update, as The Inquisitr reported, Qimmah rocked a pair of floral leggings and a bright pink sports bra. She pulled her curly locks up in a high ponytail and gave her fans some fitness ideas with a short partner workout video.