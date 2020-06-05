Kindly Myers Requests ‘Good Vibes Only’ While Flaunting Her Figure In A Floral Crop Top & Nude Bikini Bottoms

Kindly Myers knows how to keep her 2 million Instagram followers coming back for more. The American model often entertains her fans by flaunting her figure in revealing ensembles — a trend she continued in the latest addition to her feed on Friday morning.

In the sizzling snap, Kindly went full bombshell in a sexy white crop top that was adorned with bright pink roses. The number had flowy bell sleeves that gave it a boho feel, and a plunging V neckline that left plenty of cleavage on display. The top cut off just below the model’s chest, leaving her flat midsection and abs in full view as well.

The blond beauty went even skimpier with the lower half of her look, which was a pair of nude bikini bottoms that did plenty of favors for her killer curves. The swimwear boasted a high-cut and cheeky design that showcased her sculpted legs and pert derriere. It also had a strappy waistband that clung tightly to her hips to accentuate her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Kindly wore her platinum tresses down and pulled most of them over one shoulder. She added a dainty silver necklace for a bit of bling and a touch of makeup to highlight her striking features. The application looked to include a nude lipstick, red blush, eyeliner, and mascara.

The sizzling snap appeared to be from a professional photoshoot in the desert, which Kindly credited to photographer Joel Flora. In the image, she crouched down to the ground with one knee resting on the dirt while turning her head to gaze at the camera with an intense and alluring stare. In the caption of the upload she asked for one thing: “good vibes only.”

Many of Kindly’s followers seemed to hear her request, as the comments section filled with encouraging words, emoji, and compliments.

“Very gorgeous,” one person wrote.

Another user said that the model was “a beautiful ray of sunshine to wake up to.”

“Stunning as always,” a third follower quipped.

“Good vibes sent,” added a fourth fan.

The photo has also earned nearly 3,000 likes within just 30 minutes of going live.

Kindly seems to bring the heat with every Instagram post. On Wednesday, the social media star sent temperatures soaring again when she shared another photo that saw her rocking a cheeky black one-piece swimsuit with sheer mesh panels. Fans fawned over that look as well, and the post has earned nearly 15,000 likes and 245 comments to date.