CDC Director Warns Police Riot Control Tactics Could Be Facilitating The Spread Of COVID-19

Centers For Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield said on Thursday police riot control tactics that include the use of chemical dispersion could help spread the novel coronavirus, thanks to the increased and vigorous coughing caused.

Redfield made his comments before the House Appropriations Committee, saying he is concerned that the demonstrations in protest to the death of George Floyd could be an ignition point for wider infection rates for the global virus, according to The New York Post.

“That’s been my experience,” he said, Redfield said, agreeing with Rep. Mark Pocan, a Democrat from Wisconsin who questioned Redfield as to whether the chemicals often used on tight crowds will cause coughing.

The CDC head went on to say that he planned to speak with President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 task force about the issue.

Redfield and Pocan were discussing what the New York Post identified as capsaicin-based compounds which include pepper spray and pepper balls as potentially problematic due to their effects on the respiratory system. While they often appear to let off a cloud of smoke, the air becomes polluted with the caustic substance, causing respiratory distress and aggressive coughing.

“Definitely coughing can spread respiratory viruses, including COVID-19,” Redfield confirmed according to the Post.

“We have advocated strongly the ability to have face coverings and masks available to protesters so that they can at least have those coverings, but you do raise an important question.”

Redfield told lawmakers he is concerned about what impact the protests could have on the spread of the worldwide virus that has already infected almost two million Americans. The CDC head indicated that the first step he would like to see taken to mitigate infection rates would be for protesters to be tested for the virus as soon as possible, particularly if they were in highly affected areas.

“Minneapolis happens to be one that is still having significant transmission,” Redford said about coronavirus rates. The director said that Washington D.C. has been another hot zone yet to see a decrease in positive test numbers.

“…we really want those individuals to highly consider being evaluated and get tested. I do think there is a potential, unfortunately, for this to be a seeding event.”

There has been controversy surrounding the use of tear gas and other forms of chemical riot control, specifically in Washington D.C. where it’s use around the White House has been heavily criticized, as The Inquisitr previously reported.