Suzy Cortez Playfully Tugs At NSFW Lingerie In Steamy New Video Clip

Suzy Cortez delighted her 2.2 million Instagram fans with a steamy new video clip that saw her in nude lingerie. The seconds-long clip was added to her page moments ago and added some serious heat to her page.

The smoking hot boomerang clip captured Suzy tugging at her lingerie as she posed indoors. Miss BumBum World 2019 did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she appeared to be in a bedroom. Suzy knelt on top of a duvet cover that was decorated with different colored stripes and plush pillows to match. The space was also decorated with two pieces of vintage black luggage that were stacked on top of one another. The travel gear had gold hardware that gave it a chic vibe. In her caption, Suzy shared with fans that the look was part of a new photoshoot that she just took part in, noting that it was “best of the best.”

The Brazilian bombshell opted for her typical skin-baring attire, this time a sexy lingerie set. Her top boasted thin straps and a plunging neckline that showcased her tanned chest. The garment had gorgeous, white lace detailing and looked like it was adorned with flowers. The body of the garment appeared to be a nude color, and the piece itself was outlined in white. Suzy’s top only covered what was necessary, and her muscular arms were also on display.

The model’s bottoms were just as skimpy, and its thin sides stretched across her hips. The tiny straps left her muscular legs on full display and also drew the eye to chiseled abs and small waist. Like the top, the panties were adorned with flowers. Suzy rocked a lace garter around her thigh, half of which appeared to be decorated with rhinestones. The racy outfit also left the model’s tattoos in plain sight.

Suzy added a pair of dripping earrings to the look, and those were the only accessory that she wore. The model also appeared to be rocking a beautiful yet simple application of glam. The look seemed to include a purple eye shadow, mascara, blush, and a nude lip.

The update has only been live on Suzy’s page for a matter of minutes, but fans have taken an instant liking to it. The post has been double-tapped over 2,900 times, and dozens of fans have flocked to the comments section to express their appreciation. The majority of followers commented with their choice of emoji which included plenty of flames, hearts, heart-eyes, and smiley faces. A few more expressed their feelings using words in both English and Spanish.