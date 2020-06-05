Cate Blanchett Accidentally Cut Her Head With A Chainsaw While Quarantined

The actress has been in lockdown in England with her family during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cate Blanchett is promising to be a little more careful around power tools. In a new interview on A Podcast of One’s Own With Julia Gillard, the two-time Oscar winner explained that she had had “a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn’t.”

The Blue Jasmine actress continued, saying that she’s “fine now,” other than a little cut on her neck. The actress didn’t offer any additional details about how the injury occurred. Julia Gillard, a former prime minister of Australia, was quick to tell Blanchett to be careful around power tools in the future.

“Be very careful with that chainsaw. You’ve got a very famous head. I don’t think people want to see any nicks taken out of it,” Gillard said.

Blanchett promised to try hard to keep her head on her shoulders moving forward. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Blanchett has been on lockdown with her family in London. On the podcast, she also discussed how difficult it had been to homeschool her children during the crisis. Blanchett currently has four children. She has three sons: Dashiell, 18, Roman, 16, and Ignatius, 12, and a daughter, Edith, 5. She has been married to Australian playwright, screenwriter, and director Andrew Upton since 1997.

“I’ve taken a year off, being a working mother of four. My eldest son was doing his A-Levels [U.K. tests], so I took the year off essentially to be with him and support him through that exam period. And then all of that exam stuff evaporated and I’m left with an 18-year-old who doesn’t want to have anything to do with me, so it’s a little bit discombobulating. But it’s a high-class problem. We’re all well,” she said.

Blanchett said that wrangling her younger children hadn’t been any easier. She found being a kindergarten teacher just as challenging as teaching high school and said that she had always had great respect for teachers. In fact, Blanchett once played a teacher in an Oscar-nominated performance in the film Notes on a Scandal.

Although we don’t know precisely how Blanchett managed to cut herself, she has expressed an interest in gardening in the past. During a 2017 interview with the website Culture Calling, Blanchett said that she wanted to get better at gardening now that she’s moved into a home in the countryside. The actress added that her mother had been a great gardener, and now, she was hoping to cultivate a green thumb of her own. Blanchett reportedly lives in East Sussex in England.