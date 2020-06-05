Rachel Ward Slays In Light-Wash Jeans & A Bold White Crop Top

In her latest Instagram post, blond bombshell Rachel Ward stunned her 599,000 Instagram followers with a double update in which she wore a fashion-forward ensemble. The pictures were taken in Manchester, United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated.

The outfit Rachel rocked in the snaps was from the online retailer Fashion Nova, and she made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging their Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

The white crop top Rachel wore featured a fairly simple bodice with a straight neckline that revealed just a hint of cleavage, and a cropped length that exposed a sliver of her toned stomach. However, the sleeves made a huge style statement. The top was an off-the-shoulder style, and featured large puffed sleeves that added some major volume around Rachel’s elbows. The puffed sleeved were accentuated with large bows in the same white fabric, and the garment was finished off with form-fitting sleeves that accentuated her slim forearms.

Rachel paired the statement top with a pair of simple light-wash distressed jeans. The high-waisted fit emphasized her petite waist, and the pants hugged her toned thighs without being too tight. She finished off with a white bag that had a chunk gold chain strap, which she draped over her shoulder.

Rachel’s blond locks were parted in the middle and pulled back in a ponytail, with a few strands left loose to frame her gorgeous face. She perched in a small wicker chair for the shot.

In the second snap, Rachel showed off a bit more of the ensemble, posing with her arms resting on her knees as she gazed at the camera. She placed her bag on the ground beside her, and showed off a bit more of her bronzed skin in the top. Her jeans weren’t quite full length, leaving her ankles and a bit of her calves exposed, and she finished off the ensemble with a pair of white high-heeled sandals.

Rachel’s followers absolutely loved the steamy double update, and the post racked up over 2,500 likes within just 34 minutes. It also received 89 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Wowwww amazing as always,” one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

“Gorgeous,” another follower commented.

“The top and bag,” one fan added, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji, loving Rachel’s style.

Rachel loves to flaunt her curves in all kinds of sexy ensembles. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she posted a snap in which she rocked a skimpy white swimsuit that looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. She carried a tan Prada bag, and the photo was cropped in a way that her face was out of the frame, so all the focus remained on her toned body.