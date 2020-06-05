‘Live’ Fans Rave About Kelly Ripa’s Gray Hair As She Reveals She Begged Her Dog Groomer To Give Her A Cut

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star debuted a slicked back 'do that showed off her grays.

Kelly Ripa says she needs a dye job, but fans are loving her latest hair look. The Live With Kelly and Ryan star debuted a slicked back hairdo on Friday that showed off her gray roots.

On the latest episode of the morning talk show, Kelly, 49, appeared on a split-screen alongside co-host Ryan Seacrest with her hair pulled back into a tight bun. The daytime TV veteran wore a black blouse that coordinated with her co-star’s black polo shirt.

While Ryan told Kelly she looked “great,” the mom of three had a different opinion.

“I need a haircut and, frankly, a dye job,” Kelly said. “I begged the dog groomer to cut my hair!”

Kelly has been vocal about her “root watch” amid the salon closures due to the coronavirus pandemic. While some stars are embracing their natural hair color, Kelly has made it clear that she is definitely ready for some attention from her colorist.

In comments to the official Live With Kelly and Ryan account’s Instagram post of the duo’s Friday morning intro, fans reacted to Kelly’s “chic” look, with many of them telling the star that she should skip the dye and let her grays grow in. Other viewers thought she looked just like her morning show co-star Ryan with their “twinning” outfits and their similar smiles.

“Love your gray, Kelly!! Let it go natural!!!” one fan wrote.

“Please keep the silver. You look fabulous!” another added.

“Cruella De Vil look appears to be in,” another fan joked.

“Kelly your best quarantine look!” a fourth commenter told the Live star.

Other fans told Kelly she never needs to worry about going gray because she looks great either way, while another suggested she invest in a turban headband to make the color transition easier.

Kelly has been documenting her gray hair growth on Instagram, and her 2.8 million fans on the social media platform recently got an up-close look at her hair as she posed with her son Michael in honor of his graduation from NYU.

While Kelly’s husband Mark Consuelos thinks she looks “beautiful” with the gray strands, the talk show veteran has gone so far as to use large hairclips to cover the unwanted pieces. Kelly told Ryan that her gray hair “has a different texture” than her blonde strands, per People. The Live star also admitted that she sprays her roots with a touch-up and that the clips hold down the “wired” gray hairs that tend to stick up on their own.