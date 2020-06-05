Lydia Bright Wows In A Tiny Bikini Just Three Months After Giving Birth

The 'TOWIE' star posed in front of two mirrors that she'd placed outside in her garden.

Lydia Bright’s Instagram followers couldn’t believe how amazing her body looked just three months after she welcomed her first child. However, the TOWIE star received some backlash for flaunting her postpartum weight loss in a skimpy bikini.

On Thursday, the 29-year-old British TV personality took to Instagram to share a stunning snapshot of her post-baby physique with her 1.2 million followers. Her post also included a playful video. For her outdoor shoot, Lydia rocked a dark gray bikini constructed out of a stretchy fabric that clung to her curves. The garment had thin spaghetti straps and fixed triangle cups that put her ample cleavage on full display. Lydia also didn’t shy away from showing off her stomach. Her matching bottoms featured a low scoop front that left most of her flat lower abdominal area exposed.

Lydia posed to the side with one knee bent and her leg popped forward to show off her shapely thigh. The side view revealed just how trim and toned her stomach is, and it also gave fans a peek at the curve of her pert posterior.

Lydia wore a pair of dark sunglasses with circular lenses and wire frames. Her blond hair was styled in beachy waves that looked slightly mussed. Her voluminous tresses had also been pushed over to one side.

Lydia’s whimsical photo was taken in her gorgeous garden, where she had placed two full-length mirrors next to each other at an angle. She was pictured snapping a selfie in front of the mirrors. This provided two slightly different views of her bikini body. She had placed a large bouquet of flowers in front of the mirrors, and a wall covered with green ivy was visible behind her. Lydia held a large white flower in her hand.

In the video that Lydia included with her post, she was shown shaking the flower so that all of its petals fell off.

Lydia’s photo received mixed reviews from her Instagram followers, with some commenters criticizing her for flaunting her quick bounce-back after having a baby. She later edited her caption to address the critics. She pointed out that every woman’s postpartum journey is different in regards to weight loss and working out, and she wrote that all women who have given birth should feel “proud” of their bodies.

“Oh my god how have you just given birth! I’m 2 and a half years later and still have an apron on my belly!” read one response to Lydia’s post.

“You look SMOKING! Go girl! The garden looks fab too,” another fan wrote.

As reported by The Mirror, Lydia welcomed her daughter, Loretta, at the end of February. While she was pregnant, the single mom shared a cute ultrasound video that appeared to show her baby girl waving in the womb.