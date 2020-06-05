Katie Price Shows Off Her Fit Physique In Tight Blue Workout Gear

British bombshell Katie Price surprised her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a quadruple update in which she showed off her fit physique in a blue workout ensemble. Katie posed in front of a plain beige wall and looked to be outside in the snaps, with rustic patio stones under her feet. She didn’t include a geotag with the post, nor did she tag the brand behind her workout gear, but her fans still loved the update.

Katie rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings in a stunning, vibrant blue hue. They had a wide waistband that hugged her slim waist and the form-fitting bottoms clung to every inch of her curves. The pants had some textured fabric along the knees and calves that drew the eye.

She paired the leggings with a long-sleeved crop top in a matching hue. The shirt left a sliver of her skin exposed and clung tightly to her ample assets, showing off her curves without actually exposing any cleavage. She posed with one forearm resting on her thigh while her other hand went to her long, dark locks, which cascaded down her chest in a sleek style. Katie finished off the ensemble with a pair of glittering silver sneakers.

In the second snap, she stood up to show off her gorgeous physique. She had a pair of sunglasses perched atop her head, which she adjusted while her other hand went to her silky tresses.

She pulled the sunglasses down over her eyes in the third photo, obscuring some of her face, and kept them on for the fourth shot while she flaunted her toned stomach.

Katie’s beauty look was glamorous, with bold brows, what appeared to be a soft pink hue on her lips, and what seemed like a smoky eye to accentuate her piercing eyes.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the quartet of photos. The post received over 9,400 likes within just one hour. Many of her followers also raced to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look.

“You haven’t aged! Remember meeting you in Brighton about 20 years ago briefly,” one fan wrote.

“Gorgeous,” commented another follower.

“You look absolutely beautiful,” a third user remarked.

“Unreal,” added a fourth admirer, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

Katie has been keeping her followers entertained with plenty of Instagram updates, including one from Thursday. As The Inquisitr reported, the beauty shared a shot in which she wore a pair of cozy-looking pink sweatpants and a pink t-shirt from the brand In The Style while she posed outside in the sunshine.