Rachel Lindsay Says ‘The Bachelor’ Franchise ‘Is Not On The Right Side’ Of Racial Issues

Former Bachelorette star Rachel Lindsay sat down with Page Six on Friday and discussed her experiences with racism in her job as a civil defense litigator, as well as her thoughts on the lack of diversity among bachelor and bachelorettes.

The reality star started her career as a civil litigator. As Rachel was on her career journey, she often experienced “subtle racism.” The podcast host explained that other lawyers would often assume she was not a lawyer. Instead, they believed her to be “the legal secretary or a paralegal — never the attorney.” Rachel went on to explain that it was always white or Hispanic men that mistreated her. The former lawyer had developed a “thick skin” after she witnessed her father, Judge Sam A. Lindsay, “overcome and work hard for the things that he has.”

Now the Bachelorette contestant is focused on making a change. Rachel and her husband, Bachelorette contestant Bryan Abasolo, marched in Miami last week with hundreds of others to protest the death of George Floyd, who died while in police custody. Rachel and Bryan faced criticism for their participation in the protest, which partially turned into looting. The former litigator insisted that she was not involved in any wrongdoing and that she was there to simply protest.

“I know what we were a part of and what we believe in, and I’m happy. I would do it again if I had the opportunity to protest,” Rachel said of her involvement.

It wasn’t just the recent death of George Floyd that had the Bachelorette star speaking up about civil injustice. The former litigator has been vocal about the show’s lack of diversity. She criticized the franchise after a black contestant, Mike Johnson, was not cast as The Bachelor after having been on Hannah Brown’s season of the popular show.

“How can I sit back and be quiet, when I am a part of something that isn’t as supportive or doesn’t reflect who I am? I just feel like if anybody is in my position, you couldn’t sit quiet about that.”

Rachel continued to discuss how the popular dating show has only cast one person of color during its 40 seasons on the air. She admitted that she had “made excuses” for the decisions in the past but realized that the franchise had the “power to do what they want,” which included casting a person of color.

As for her feelings on The Bachelor now, Rachel was candid.