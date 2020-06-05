‘Good Morning America’ Host Lara Spencer Shares Birthday Pics Of Furbaby Riva

The adorable rescue dog celebrated her first birthday on June 4.

Good Morning America host Lara Spencer shared a sweet birthday photo of her furbaby Riva and honored the rescue pup as she celebrated her first birthday. The dog has become a beloved mainstay of Lara’s at-home reporting since the start of the coronavirus pandemic this past March. Fans have enjoyed watching the pup muscle in on Lara’s reporting segments for the morning news series.

In the upload, Lara shared a photo of Riva as she lay on a stunning tan sofa in the family’s Connecticut home. The gorgeous animal was spread out on the cushions. Riva’s fur was almost the same color as Lara’s stylish furniture. Riva wore a crown atop her head. It appeared the birthday crown was secured to Riva’s left ear. Next to the dog were two birthday gift bags. It was unclear if there were presents for the beloved family member in the bags or if they were used as a prop to convey birthday greetings and add some fun, bright color to the snap.

For the caption of the share, Lara guessed the dog’s birthday was the day the family celebrated. Riva was rescued from the North Shore Animal League by Lara’s family, and the entertainment personality assumed by the age given to her upon the adoption that her dog’s day of birth would be around this time.

Riva’s become an unofficial star and member of the Good Morning America crew. She’s chewed on Lara’s notes as the television personality delivered her daily Pop News segments for the morning show. Since the show airs live, it is difficult to predict how the dog will act. Thankfully, fans have adopted Riva and Lara’s two other rescue dogs named Coco and Dandy as their own and find their live television antics a heartwarming way to begin their day.

Fans of the pup shared their good wishes for the happiest of birthdays and their hopes that Riva will remain on-air with Lara for as long as possible.

“Watching Riva’s antics on GMA has been a bright spot in 2020. Happy birthday, sweet girl!” remarked one follower.

“Awww she is so cute! Happy birthday, Riva! I love seeing her on GMA!” said a second fan.

“Happy Happy Birthday Riva! I hope your day is filled with as much joy as you give,” stated a third Instagram follower of Lara’s.

“She is a hoot! She makes me laugh every morning!” exclaimed a fourth fan.