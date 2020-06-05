Ashley Roberts Looks Dressed For Success In Blouse, Floral Skirt & Heels At Heart Radio Studios

Ashley Roberts — who is one-fifth of the successful girl group The Pussycat Dolls — was photographed leaving the Heart Radio studios on Friday morning by the paparazzi. The “Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)” hitmaker serves as a showbiz reporter on the breakfast show, alongside Britain’s Got Talent panelist Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston. She has continued to work on the show during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and knows how to make an impact with her choice of fashion.

The 38-year-old stunned in a long-sleeved white pussybow blouse with black detailing. Roberts tied the garment up from the front and paired the ensemble with a high-waisted floral skirt that had a black, lavender, and white color scheme. The item of clothing fell below her knees and showcased a hint of her legs. To complete the outfit, the singer wore snakeskin-print heels which gave her an extra bit of height. Roberts sported her shoulder-length wavy hair down and accessorized herself with a black Yves Saint Laurent handbag with silver studs and chain handles, which she rested on her shoulder. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a coat of lipstick, mascara, and eyeliner.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Roberts was captured leaving her work in London. The entertainer seemingly didn’t mind being papped as she flashed a smile while strutting to her car. She effortlessly looked chic while the wind was blowing her hair. In one frame, she turned around and waved at the photographers before she got in her car, which helped showcase the detailing of the ensemble from the back.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed thousands of people around the world, Roberts walked out alone and was not surrounded by anyone. The United Kingdom is currently on lockdown and has been encouraged to social distance. On her Instagram account — which has more than half a million followers — she and her other two presenters were captured inside the studio sitting apart from each other while working.

Roberts is no stranger to wowing people with her outfits. On Thursday, she wore a low-cut black dress with blue flowers all over and cut-out long sleeves. Roberts paired the look with white studded boots and sported her shoulder-length wavy blond hair down. The former I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! contestant kept her nails short with no polish painted on them. Roberts accessorized with a thin necklace and black cat-eye sunglasses while resting a black handbag with silver chain handles on her shoulder.