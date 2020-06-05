Abby Dowse Flaunts Fit Physique In Barely There Bikini

Abby Dowse has an incredible figure, and she does not seem to mind showing it off in skimpy swimwear. On Friday, the model took to Instagram to flaunt her curves in a revealing bikini while posing in what was presumably her bedroom.

The bikini put plenty of Abby’s bronze skin on display. Her skimpy swimsuit was made from an iridescent fabric with rainbow colors and featured an interesting design with straps that crisscrossed over her abdomen while connecting the top and bottom with gold rings. The center of the top was open, looking like it barely covered her nipples and exposing the middle of her chest, giving her fans a nice look at her voluptuous bosom. The bottoms had sides that were pulled high on her hips, and Abby completed her look with a yellow lace coverup, which added a bit of femininity.

She stood in front of a window dressed with a white sheer curtain. Beside her, part of a bed was visible. A lamp sitting on a nightstand added a warm glow of light to the wall behind her.

Abby stood up with her hands in her hair as she looked down and faced the camera in the snap. She stood with one hip to the side, accentuating her curvy hips and toned thighs.

The pose put just about every inch of her body on display and highlighted her slim waistline. Her tan skin popped against the yellow coverup.

Abby’s blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun with a few tendrils framing her face. Her makeup appeared to include bronze eye shadow and a pink gloss on her lips. She accessorized with a large pair of hoop earrings and dainty bracelets.

In the caption, she noted that the bathing suit was available from online retailer Fashion Nova. She also wrote that she liked the swimsuit, and judging from the fact more than 9,000 of her followers hit the like button within an hour of her sharing it, plus the replies in the comments section, her admirers were also fans of the sexy number.

“Wow that is a gorgeous and beautiful swimsuit you have on and you are looking very gorgeous,” gushed one Instagram user.

“telling you that you are beautiful is almost an offense..there are no words to describe your beauty,” quipped a second follower.

“Absolutely stunning Abby, you look amazing,” a third person chimed in.

“Stunning. Beautiful. Gorgeous. Sensual. Perfect. Delightful,” a fourth comment read.