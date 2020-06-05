Abby Dowse Flaunts Fit Physique In Barely-There Bikini

Abby Dowse has an incredible figure, and she does not seem to mind showing it off in skimpy swimwear. On Friday, the model took to Instagram to flaunt her curves in a revealing bikini while posing in what was presumably her bedroom.

Abby’s bikini put plenty of her bronze skin on display. Her skimpy swisuit was made from an iridescent fabric with rainbow colors. It had an interesting design with straps that crisscrossed over her abdomen while connecting the top and bottom with gold rings. The center of the top was open, exposing the middle of her chest and giving her fans a nice look at her voluptuous chest. The top looked like it barely covered her nipples. The bottoms had sides that were pulled high on her hips. Abby completed her look with a yellow lace coverup, which added a bit of femininity.

Abby stood up and faced the camera in the snap. The picture captured her body from the knees up. She stood in front of a window dressed with a white sheer curtain. Beside her, part of a bed was visible. A lamp sitting on a nightstand added a warm glow of light to the wall behind her.

The model held her hands in her hair as she looked down. The pose put just about every inch of her body on display, and highlighted her slim waistline. Her tan skin popped against the yellow coverup. She stood with one hip to the side, accentuating her curvy hips and toned thighs.

Abby’s blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun with a few tendrils framing her face. Her makeup appeared to include bronze eye shadow and a pink gloss on her lips. She accessorized with a large pair of hoop earrings and dainty bracelets.

The post was a hit, and more than 9,000 of her followers hit the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, she noted that the bathing suit was available from online retailer Fashion Nova. She also wrote that she liked the swimsuit, and judging from the replies in the comments section, her admirers were also fans of the sexy number.

“Wow that is a gorgeous and beautiful swimsuit you have on and you are looking very gorgeous,” gushed one Instagram user.

“telling you that you are beautiful is almost an offense..there are no words to describe your beauty,” quipped a second follower.

“Absolutely stunning Abby, you look amazing,” a third follower chimed in.

“Stunning. Beautiful. Gorgeous. Sensual. Perfect. Delightful,” a fourth comment read.