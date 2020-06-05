Nicole Thorne Slays In A Strappy Black Bikini

Nicole Thorne brought the heat to her Instagram page this morning with a trio of new photos that have proved hard to be ignored.

In the steamy upload, the Australian model flaunted her killer curves in a sexy black bikini from Fashion Nova. The classic two-piece included a sports bra-style top with thin shoulder straps, one of which she let slink down her arm in a sensual fashion. Its low scoop neckline exposed her bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage, while a revealing cut-out underneath her bust added an eyeful of underboob to the scandalous display.

Nicole’s bikini bottoms were of a Brazilian cut that showcased her phenomenal curves and sculpted thighs. Its waistband sat at a steep angle on her hips to highlight her flat midsection and trim waist. Both sides were connected by a thin strap that ran across her navel, drawing further attention to her taut tummy and abs.

Though she was pool-ready, Nicole posed inside her house for the sexy photoshoot. A set of floor-to-ceiling windows allowed an ample amount of light in to illuminate the space, which was decorated with two gorgeous black-and-white photos cole. The model posed directly in front of the camera in the first two slides of the upload, though stood in profile to the lens for the final shot. The angle revealed the cheeky cut of her bikini bottoms, as well as a look at her round booty.

Nicole added some bling to her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings, and tied her brunette tresses into a low side ponytail that cascaded over her shoulder. She sported a full face of makeup in the images as well. The application looked to include a red lipstick, blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also appeared to be rocking a dramatic winged eyeliner and mascara to make her piercing blue-gray eyes pop.

Many of the social media sensation’s 1.4 million Instagram followers fawned of the triple-pic update, with over 10,000 of them hitting the like button during its first two hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the upload to express their admiration as well.

“Absolutely gorgeous!!! You are so blessed with extraordinary beauty!!!” one person gushed.

“Love the hoops!” quipped another fan.

“You’re forever absolutely breathtaking,” a third user remarked.

“The most beautiful girl,” added a fourth follower.

Nicole has been serving up a number of sizzling bikini looks on her Instagram this week. On Thursday, she impressed her fans again by flaunting her curvaceous physique in a tiny, snakeskin two-piece. That upload proved popular as well, earning over 14,000 likes and 213 comments.