Dana Hamm Channels Her Inner ‘Miami Vice’ In Lace Bandeau Top, Red Blazer, & Short Shorts

Dana Hamm added another bombshell photo to her Instagram feed that had her feeling like a character from Miami Vice. The model channeled her inner ’80s diva in a sexy set that had many of her 1.6 million fans drooling.

The shot captured the model posing outdoors in the Sunshine State. It appeared to be a bright day with sunlight spilling over her shoulders and illuminating her bronze glow. At her back were several white lounge chairs that were positioned on an outdoor terrace. A tile-lined pool made up the rest of the space, and its water glistened in the sun. In her caption, Dana made sure to credit her photographer, Scott Schisler, for snapping the shot. The popular influencer opted for a racy outfit that perfectly showcased her enviable figure.

The multi-piece set boasted a black bandeau top that stretched across her chest. The garment was constructed of a lace fabric with intricate flowers that were embroidered on its bodice. The top’s straight neckline was scalloped on the edges, and the cut allowed her cleavage to come spilling out of the top. She paired her lacy top with a fitted red blazer, and its shoulder pads gave another element of glam and also screamed the ’80s. The garment had three-quarter-length sleeves that allowed her manicured nails to be seen. Dana wore the clothing open with its fabric just grazing her chest.

On her lower half, the model rocked a pair of tight black shorts. The bottoms had lace fabric that matched Dana’s bandeau top and a dangerously short cut that teased a glimpse of her slender legs. Its thick waistband rested on her navel and exposed her taut tummy and tiny waist. The fabric stretched tightly on her figure, further accentuating her hourglass physique.

Dana’s look included several accessories that made a statement. She rocked a chunky gold-chained necklace with a watch to match. Dana shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of large brown sunglasses with silver accents. She styled her long, blond tresses with a middle part, and her hair spilled messily on her shoulders. The model’s large sunglasses covered the majority of her face, and her lips appeared to be lined with a light pink hue.

The post has earned Dana plenty of attention from fans with over 25,000 likes and nearly 700 comments.

“So beautiful stunning always,” one follower gushed alongside a series of red hearts.

“You look good. But, look way better at home being natural,” another fan added.

“Looking like an FBI agent working to distract the villain,” a third added.