Deena Nicole Cortese Shares Pic Of Stunning Gift She Received On The Anniversary Of Her Father’s Passing

Deena Nicole Cortese shared a photo of a stunning gift she received from her husband Christopher Buckner to commemorate the fourth anniversary of the passing of her beloved father John Cortese. The token of love was a way to show the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star that her dad would always watch over both her and her son, C.J. Deena posted a snapshot of the touching gift to her Instagram account with a caption that explained her shock over the thoughtful gesture from her husband.

Christopher had a drawing made of Deena’s later father. He was depicted in the artwork holding C.J. in his arms. The breathtaking gift showed John wearing a brown jacket. C.J. was drawn wearing a red, blue, and white plaid shirt and shorts. It appeared that the photo was taken from a prior image Deena shared of herself and her father on Instagram.

In a second of two uploads, Deena shared a photo of herself as a child. Her eyes were wide and bright in the pic. She appeared happy to be held by her father. John’s hair and mustache were darker in the older photo as he cradled his beautiful daughter in his arms. The overall feel of the photo was not unlike the sketch where John held his grandson. Deena did not provide her followers with details regarding the older image of herself and her father.

In the caption, the reality star explained that this was the best gift anyone had ever given her. She shared that she keeps her father’s memory alive by speaking to her son about John so they will always have a connection to one another. She used the hashtag “my angel” to describe her feelings for her father.

C.J. is named after both Deena’s husband and her late father as a way to honor the most important men in her life. Christopher said in a post shared within the image’s comments section that John’s life would always be celebrated and that his family would always love him.

Several of Deena’s Jersey Shore co-stars, past and present, came forward to share their thoughts on the stunning gift, including Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Lauren Sorrentino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, friend Joey Camasta, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s ex Jen Harley.

“This brought tears to my eyes,” remarked one Instagram user.

“You got a good man- that is such a beautiful and thoughtful gift,” said a second follower.

“What an amazing gift, you’re one lucky mama and wife,” stated a third fan.

“This literally just made me cry,” said a fourth Jersey Shore follower.