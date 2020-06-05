Tahlia Hall Flaunts Bikini Body While Stretching On The Beach: ‘Grateful For Every Morning’

Tahlia Hall flaunted her insane curves in a thong bikini in her latest Instagram share. The Australian model also showcased her incredible flexibility while she stretched on the famous Gold Coast beach.

The brand-new post showed Tahlia enjoying the beautiful ocean views, clad in her skimpy ensemble. She struck a sexy pose on the fine, white sand. The photographer took the snap from her side as she performed a lunge. She placed both of her hands on her right knee while gazing over the blue waters coming up to shore.

The angle showed off her incredible figure, especially her perky booty. The soft, sunlight illuminated her flawlessly, tanned skin, highlighting her every curve.

Tahlia rocked a teeny tiny light blue bikini that flaunted her curvaceous physique. The bright color of the swimwear was a nice contrast to her complexion. As per a recent article by The Inquisitr, she wore the same barely-there ensemble. The top was said to have triangle cups that barely contained her chest. It also had a plunging neckline that exposed ample cleavage.

She sported matching bottoms that boasted a ruched design. The waistband hugged her small waist, emphasizing her hips. The garment also had a low-cut design that displayed an ample amount of skin.

The model left her layered blond hair down and straight. Its strands hung over her back and were slightly blown by the wind. To keep the focus solely on her swimming attire, she decided to wear minimal jewelry, such as her stud earrings and thin bangles. As she didn’t show her face on camera, it was hard to tell whether she had makeup on.

In the short caption, Tahlia wrote something about what she was grateful for. She also revealed that her bikini was from Gypsea Rose Swimwear. She tagged the brand’s Instagram page in the photo.

As of this writing, the latest share has gained more than 20,300 likes and over 260 comments. Tahlia’s social media fans went to the comments section, writing compliments. A lot of admirers raved over her amazing body. Countless others opted to express their admiration for the model by dropping a series of different emoji.

“You always distract me from driving,” one of her followers commented.

“Amazing views! You are so lucky to live near this beautiful beach. Australia is even luckier to have you,” added another fan.

“You’re a great distraction from what’s going on here at home in the States!” wrote a third social media user.

“Stunning! I saw you the other day. You definitely look better in person,” gushed a fourth Instagrammer.