Amanda Holden Stuns In Low-Cut Blouse & Matching Blazer And Pants Ensemble From Her Clothing Collection

British celebrity Amanda Holden recently announced her new clothing collection with brand Fenn Wright Manson and took to Instagram to pose in one of the outfits available to purchase.

The Britain’s Got Talent panelist stunned in a low-cut white blouse that displayed her decolletage. Over the top, she wore a light blue blazer jacket and paired the ensemble with matching pants of the same color. To complete the outfit, Holden opted for shoes that showed off her toenails, which appeared to be coated in black polish. She didn’t put on any visible accessories and sported her wavy blond hair down for the occasion. For her makeup application, Holden seemingly applied a glossy lip, eyeliner, and mascara.

For her most recent image, the 49-year-old posed in front of looked to be a white shed. She directly faced the camera but looked over to her right with a smile. Holden showcased a hint of her side profile which helped display her striking facial features. She rested both arms beside her and flashed her pearly white teeth. The TV personality placed one foot in front of the other and was caught in natural lighting.

For her caption, Holden revealed that she named the jacket after Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts — who she referred to as her “sassy sister” — and the blouse after her “strong, funny friend” Kelly Hoppen.

Holden didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, she did inform followers that this post was a paid partnership with Fenn Wright Manson.

In the span of two hours, her post racked up more than 9,100 likes and over 125 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.5 million followers.

“Amazing. I love the fact that you name them after inspirational women,” one user wrote.

“I love this suit, you look gorgeous,” another devotee shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“I love your new collection! @noholdenback have an amazing day!” remarked a third fan.

“Is there anything you don’t look amazing in… you could carry a black bin liner off,” a fourth admirer commented.

Holden is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut blue floral dress with a thigh-high slit taken from the same collection. Holden wore her wavy shoulder-length hair down and accessorized herself with a ring. She kept her nails short and applied a coat of red polish. Holden was captured sitting down from the thighs-up on a white wooden surface with her legs crossed.