George Floyd’s GoFundMe Raises $13 Million, Sets Record For Most Donations Ever

The official George Floyd Memorial Fund has set a GoFundMe record for the largest number of donations as the fund garnered over 500,000 gifts from over 125 countries. The campaign, which was launched a little over a week ago, has raised over $13 million, a spokesperson from the company told TMZ.

Spencer Platt / Getty Images

According to George’s brother, Philonise Floyd, the fund will cover the family’s costs as they move forward and “seek justice for George.” The over $13 million in the fund will pay for the funeral and burial, counseling services for the family, hotel stays for court proceedings, and legal fees.

Floyd’s four memorial services will be held in three states over six days, ABC News reported on Tuesday. The first was on Thursday in Minneapolis, where Floyd was arrested on May 25. During the ceremony, Reverend Al Sharpton hosted a “National Eulogy.”

The Celebration of Life event will be on Saturday in North Carolina, where Floyd was born. The services will then head to Houston, Texas, where Floyd had previously lived, on Sunday. A private ceremony will be held in the same location on the following day and former Vice President Joe Biden is scheduled to attend.

A portion of the fund will go to Floyd’s estate to take care of his children and cover the cost of their education. As The Inquisitr reported, Kanye West donated $2 million to various charities fighting for social justice and against police brutality. Included in this sum was a 529 savings account dedicated to cover the total education cost for George’s 6-year-old daughter, Gianna.

George’s arrest on May 25 sparked national outcry after a video was leaked. In it, former police officer Derek Chauvin was seen with his knee on George’s neck for over eight minutes. Throughout that time, the 46-year-old could be heard saying, “I can’t breathe,” and called out for his “mama.” George became unresponsive after the arrest and passed away at the hospital later that day. Officer Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

GoFundMe reports that the second-largest campaign on their site was to fund a wall at the country’s southern border. That campaign, launched in 2018, raised over $25 million. Although it raised more funds, it was through only 300,000 donations.

In third place was a campaign to raise money to buy hospital beds for coronavirus care in Italy. It was unknown the total amount raised, but over 260,o00 people contributed to that cause.