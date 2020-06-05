Venezuelan Model Stephany Gonzalez Shows Off Cleavage In Skin-Hugging Black Dress

Instagram model Stephany Gonzalez showed off her killer figure in a black dress in two photos she posted to the popular social media platform on Thursday, June 4.

In the photos, the model wore a black cocktail dress with thin spaghetti straps that ended at the tops of her thighs. The dress contoured to every curve of her body, emphasizing the dip of her waist and curvy hips. It also included a low neckline that pushed up Stephany’s cleavage, teasing plenty of skin across her chest. The sleeveless dress left the model’s arms bare and teased a bit of toned thigh. She added a pair of knee-high black leather boots to complete the outfit.

Stephany’s straight dark tresses were left loose and flowing from a side part, extending down her back and shoulders. She appeared to have made up her face with a bit of black mascara and eyeliner, eye shadow, and pink lip gloss. The eyeliner made her green eyes pop. She accessorized with a pair of stud earrings and silver pendant necklace while her freshly manicured nails drew the eye with their bright-red color.

In both photos Stephany was holding a cocktail glass filled with ceviche, a popular Latin-American dish made of raw fish that is typically soaked in fresh citrus juices. She sat on a white leather couch, leaning back against a fuzzy white blanket.

In the first photo, Stephany posed with one leg crossed over the other and her arm resting on the arm of the couch. She held the ceviche in one hand while the other secured a fork. She gazed directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted. In the second photo, the model was featured from a different angle, the camera pointing down towards her chest and body. Her followers got a close-up view of the glass of ceviche and her cleavage, which was the center point of the photo.

In the caption of the post, Stephany wrote a note to her 1.6 million followers in Spanish. The caption included reasons why ceviche is one of her favorite foods, when loosely translated into English with translation software.

The post turned out to be a hit among the model’s large fan base. earning more than 50,000 likes and nearly 500 comments within the first nine hours. Many of Stephany’s followers were also native Spanish speakers and left her messages about how beautiful and hot she looked in the photos. Others left strings of emoji to express how they felt, which ranged from hearts to heart-eyed smileys and fire icons.