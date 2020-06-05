Kayla Moody Flaunts Impressive Assets & Toned Legs In Risqué Snap

When it comes to flaunting her fabulous physique on social media, Kayla Moody is in a league of her own. The blond model kicked off the weekend with an Instagram update that featured her giving her fans a good look at her derrière while wearing what appeared to be a sheer bodysuit.

For the sultry post, which can be seen on her Instagram page, Kayla stood in front of a plate glass window. Part of a blurred hillside was visible, but it was clear that this snapshot was all about Kayla and her impressive assets. The geotag indicated that she was in Costa Rica for the photoshoot.

Kayla’s bodysuit was made from a sheer white fabric. It had short sleeves and high cut legs. However, not much could be seen to it due to her seductive pose.

The model stood barefoot with her back to the camera. She turned up the heat by bending over with her legs spread, giving her followers an incredible view of her booty. With one hip to one side and one hand her her ankle, she put her backside on full display. She stood on her toes, showing off her shapely legs. The model looked over her shoulder and gave the camera a flirty look as her hair cascaded in curls around her face.

Kayla appeared to be wearing a face full of makeup. Her eyes were famed with sculpted brows, smokey eye shadow and thick lashes. Her cheeks also looked to be countered, and she wore a rose shade on her lips.

In the post’s caption, Kayla wished her fans a happy day.

Dozens of her fans took to the comments section to weigh in with their opinions on the tantalizing photo.

“Absolutely beautifull [sic] woman and very classy and exquisite and elegant lady absolutely breathtaking and sooo [sic] sexy,” gushed one admirer.

“Think I just swallowed my tongue when I saw this photo WOW,” joked a second Instagram user.

“Definitely a happy Friday now that I saw your hot sexy pic,” a third follower quipped.

“My Friday outlook just got 100% brighter thank you Kaylamoody such a Hottie,” a fourth comment read.

Kayla knows how to keep her 808,000 Instagram followers coming back for more. She spoils them almost daily with sultry snaps, with most of them showing her nearly nude. Earlier this week, she sent temperatures soaring when she shared a snap that featured her wearing nothing but a pair of thigh-high boots.