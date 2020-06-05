Polina Malinovskaya Rocks A Tight Nude Bodysuit In Moscow

Polina Malinovskaya flaunted her near-flawless figure in a curve-hugging set that did her nothing but favors. The photo was uploaded to her Instagram page an hour ago, and it’s earned the Russian beauty plenty of attention.

In the sizzling update, Polina posed in a bedroom that appeared to be at her own home. A tag on the post indicated that the shot was snapped in Moscow, Russia, where she currently resides. A wall of mirrors lined the space at Polina’s back, and the mirrors reflected a colorful painting and a simple bed that was made up with white linens. The model wore a tight nude outfit from Fashion Nova that clung to her trim figure.

The piece appeared to be a mix between a romper and bodysuit. It boasted a nude hue that was a few shades darker than Polina’s fair skin. Its body was outlined in white fabric, and it had matching stitching running down its sides. The upper half of the garment had a scooping neckline and thin straps. Polina rested one of her slender arms on her thigh and the other near her side.

The sexy garment also allowed her tiny midsection and waist to be on display. The bottom half of the clothing resembled a pair of spandex. Its stretchy sides and tight fabric showed her defined hipbones underneath. The leg openings of the outfit had a dangerously high cut and left her thighs on display. In her pose, she arched her back slightly and shot a seductive stare into the lens.

The Fashion Nova partner did not add any additional accessories to her look, ensuring that all eyes were fixated on her body. Polina styled her ombre-dyed locks with a middle part, and her silky tresses tumbled to her chest. Sunlight beamed all over her face and highlighted her dewy complexion. Her look did not appear to include very much makeup aside from a nude palette. It looked like she wore defined brows, a light pink blush, and a nude hue on her lips that matched her outfit.

The model’s fans have been far from shy about showering the upload with praise. In an hour live, the post has accrued over 85,000 likes and 380-plus comments — most of which raved over her figure.

“U r so beautiful baby,” one follower complimented with a single heart-eye emoji.

“You are so gorgeous,” another Instagrammer chimed in alongside several different emoji.

“You look so gorgeous and beautiful. I love your body,” a third social media user added.