Pink Describes Donald Trump Supporters As Being ‘An Insult To Humanity’

The singer also claimed that the president has 'less and less' followers every day.

Singer Pink (stylized as P!nk) seriously called out supporters of President Donald Trump on social media once again this week as she described the people who support him as being “an insult to humanity” in a tweet shared to her Twitter account. The “What About Us” singer took aim at Trump’s followers in the June 4 message, where she also claimed that the president’s supporters are dwindling by the day ahead of the upcoming presidential election in November.

“People who love trump at this point are an insult to humanity, goodness and human rights,” the mom of two, who previously called Trump fans who unfollowed her on social media “racists,” wrote. She then said that “there’s less and less of them every single day.”

The outspoken singer made it clear that she wasn’t worried about losing fans by sharing her opinion so publicly and noted that she always puts her beliefs in front of her career no matter what the repercussions.

“I put what’s right in front of my career ANY DAY. I’ve done just fine,” she said.

“All that can wait. But it looks like you’re trying to win votes,” Pink then concluded her message.

The star’s tweet has received more than 24,200 likes and more than 3,000 retweets in just over 11 hours. More than 1,600 Twitter users also replied to her divisive message. While many supported Pink’s political beliefs, others were quick to disagree with the singer.

Pink’s latest tweet came in response to a message she received on the social media site from Colorado Republican congressional candidate Lauren Boebert, which the singer quoted.

The two got into a verbal altercation on the social media site after Pink made it very clear that she would not vote for Lauren.

In response, Lauren tweeted that Pink’s comments were an “insult to millions of Americans who love this country & love President Trump.” She also claimed that the singer had alienated half of her fans by being so vocal about her disdain for the 45th President of the United States and suggested that she would have trouble selling tickets to her hugely successful tours in the future.

But this is far from the only time Pink has made it abundantly clear that she’s very much against Trump.

It was only earlier this week that the star previously made headlines for calling out Trump supporters.

In another tweet posted on June 3, she shared a video of herself in which she spoke directly to anyone who supports the businessman or the Confederate flag.

In the candid 30-second clip, she said she believed the president “doesn’t govern, respect, or represent half of our country.”