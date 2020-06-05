Deborah Tramitz Shows Off Her Round Booty In A Cheeky Blue Bikini On Instagram

Deborah Tramitz treated her 1 million Instagram followers to a bootylicious new snap this morning, much to their delight.

The German model was clad in a sexy blue bikini in the image — a perfect ensemble for relaxing on the beautiful beach behind her. The skimpy two-piece was from Janthee Berlin, and was in a bright royal blue color that popped against her bronzed figure. The set appeared to include a halter-style top that showed off her toned arms and shoulders. It fit snug on her chest to define her voluptuous assets while also teasing a glimpse of her flat midsection.

Deborah stood with her back to the camera to show off the daringly cheeky cut of her matching bikini bottoms. The style showcased her round booty almost entirely, as well as her sculpted thighs. Meanwhile, its waistband was tied in dainty bows along her hips, highlighting her trim waist and hourglass physique.

The ocean breeze gently blew through the model’s long, blond tresses as she posed for the snap by turning her head over her shoulder to flash the camera a silly face by sticking out her tongue. She appeared to be wearing only a minimal amount of makeup for the day to allow her natural beauty to shine. Deborah also added a dainty chain bracelet with a mint green pendant to accessorize her skin-baring ensemble.

A geotag on the post indicated that the photo was taken in Fuerteventura, one of Spain’s Canary Islands, though that did not appear to be the model’s current location. Deborah noted in the caption of her post that she wanted to share the throwback photo with her followers to give them some “summer vibes” on a rainy day in her native country of Germany.

The sentiment certainly seemed to be appreciated, as more than 11,000 of her fans had hit the like button during the post’s first two hours of going live to her feed. Others flocked to the comments section of the upload to shower the model with compliments.

“Wow Deborah, you are such a stunning lady,” one person wrote.

“Simply beautiful,” quipped another fan.

“Looks so hot, you and the weather lol,” a third follower joked.

“Beautiful body,” added a fourth admirer.

Deborah has shared a number of skimpy bikini looks with her adoring fans this week. On Wednesday, the model was snapped soaking up some sun outside in a ruffled white two-piece. Her fans fawned over that upload as well, awarding it nearly 25,000 likes and 383 comments to date.