‘The Big Bang Theory’ Star Mayim Bialik Talks Possibility Of Reunion

Actress Mayim Bialik doesn’t think The Big Bang Theory will be making a comeback anytime soon, according to a report from Metro.

The hit CBS sitcom aired for 12 years, making it one of the most successful shows in television history. But despite the show’s past success, Bialik, who played the role of Amy Farrah Fowler, said it’s a bit early to be considering a reunion special. She said she hasn’t been a part of any discussions regarding getting the cast back together, which is likely due to the scheduling issues.

“This aspect of the industry is that everyone does have other jobs and all sorts of other things going on,” she said. “Right now, Jim Parsons and I are producing a show Call Me Kat, so that’s technically where my life is.”

“Again, there’s a lot of legal stuff which is very boring about why shows do have reunions and don’t, but I think it’s probably too soon.”

And since there will be no official reunion, Bialik went on to suggest the next best thing. The actress said it would be interesting to see an animated version of the series inspired by current events, like being forced to self-quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Maybe someone will do an animated version of how all of these different casts would have coped,” she said, also adding the cast of Friends as an example.

The Big Bang Theory was created by Chuck Lorre, and followed the lives of physicists and roommates, Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons); waitress and aspiring actress Penny (Kaley Cuoco); and Leonard and Sheldon’s friends and co-workers, engineer Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) and astrophysicist Raj Koothrappali, played by Kunal Nayyar. As the show went on, other characters were introduced, including Bialik’s Amy Farrah Fowler and microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, played by Melissa Rauch.

Bialik made her first appearance in Season 3 and remained with the show until the series finale. But despite filming over 200 episodes, the actress admitted that she has never watched the show. She said she has seen snippets during events but has never felt the need to actually sit through an entire episode because she was “in it.”

She went on to say that if the show went beyond 12 seasons, she would have maintained her role for as long as she was allowed to do so. Unfortunately, Parsons didn’t share the same sentiments and it was reported that he played a major role in the show’s cancellation.