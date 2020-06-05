’90 Day Fiancé’: Ed Brown’s Fans Think He May Have Been Banned From TLC

TLC is reportedly working on a new 90 Day Fiancé spin-off called Strikes Back, where popular cast members will be given the opportunity to get a bit of revenge on their online trolls by “striking back.” The network has already confirmed Tom Brooks and Lisa Hamme for the upcoming series, but highly controversial cast member Ed Brown is noticeably missing and fans think he may have been banned, according to a report from Screen Rant.

Brown, who prefers to be called “Big Ed” despite his small stature, is a 54-year-old man from San Diego, California. While appearing on the show, he shared his love story with his then-girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega. The couple connected on Facebook and began an online relationship before Brown decided to travel to the Philippines to meet his hopeful future bride face-to-face. By the end of the season, the pair ended their relationship after Brown revealed he did not want to have children with the 23-year-old woman. He told Vega that he only had enough love and money for her and her son, before admitting that he had previously scheduled a vasectomy.

After the show wrapped, a woman came forward via social media with allegations of assault against Brown. The woman, Lorelei Clemens, goes by the username Lordakeet on TikTok. While sharing her story, she said Brown began grooming her at a young age and later allegedly assaulted her to the point where she had to be hospitalized, according to a separate report from Screen Rant.

“While the failed relationship [with Vega] may have made for an entertaining season, these allegations against Big Ed may just make him too controversial for comfort,” the report outlined.

Brown has also been called out by fellow cast members, including Geoffrey Paschel, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. During a recent appearance on The Domenick Nati Show, Paschel shared his thoughts about Brown and his relationship, saying that he didn’t believe he was with Vega for the right reasons.

“I’m a blunt person and I’ll just put it bluntly. I think he’s a pervert. I think it’s disgusting the way that he treats her. I think he’s manipulating her,” he said.

Paschel went on to say that he believes Brown should have acted with more “common sense” while appearing on the series.

It is worth noting, TLC has not publicly acknowledged the allegations brought against Brown, which means fans will just have to wait and see whether or not he’ll make a return to the franchise.