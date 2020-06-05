Miley Cyrus Flaunts Toned Abs In Calvin Klein Bra On Hike With Cody Simpson & Their Rescue Dog

Miley Cyrus flaunted her bombshell body during a routine outing in Los Angeles with her boyfriend, Cody Simpson. The songstress showed that her hard at the gym has been paying off, and her figure looked incredible.

Photos published by The Daily Mail captured the couple taking a hike in the Los Angeles area. One shot caught them during their hike while another picture showed them enjoying a little bit of rest and relaxation on a bench. Simpson held on to their beloved rescue dog, Bo, but it didn’t appear as though the rest of Cyrus’ brood of dogs joined in on the fun.

It appeared to be a beautiful day for a walk with a bright blue sky overhead and the sun shining down. Their hike called for minimal attire that highlighted both Cyrus and Simpson’s shredded figures.

Cyrus opted for an all-black ensemble. On her upper half, she sported a basic black bra. Its cotton fabric stretched across her chest and a set of thick straps rested on her shoulders. The bottom of the bra had a white band with the Calvin Klein logo written in plain black letters. Its U-shaped neckline left her decolletage entirety bare, and her toned and tatted arms were also well on display.

Cyrus also rocked a pair of incredibly short black spandex on her lower half. The piece’s waistband fell just below her navel, leaving her taut tummy and tiny midsection on display. The fit of the garment helped showcase her curves while it rode up high on her thigh, allowing her to flaunt her muscular stems that looked to be longer than her 5-foot-5-inch frame. The 27-year-old finished her look with a pair of gray sneakers.

Cyrus shielded herself from the sun with a gray cap that had “LA” embroidered on the front of it. Her golden blond tresses were tucked underneath the ball cap. She put safety first and wore a white face mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The cover had the letters “BLM,” which referenced the Black Lives Matter Movement, something that the singer has been very vocal about on her Instagram page.

Like his counterpart, Simpson opted for an all-black look. He sported a pair of baggy shorts that fell past his knee. On top, Simpson went shirtless and flaunted his ripped and tatted chest and abs. The Australian singer covered up with a black face mask and wore a pair of ankle socks and sneakers that also followed the all-black theme.

On Tuesday, Simpson and Cyrus were just two of many celebrities who attended a protest in Los Angeles as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.