Joe Giudice’s Celebrity Boxing Opponent Is Confirmed, Reality Star Will Fight Ojani Noa In October

Former The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, Joe Giudice, has finally found an opponent for his upcoming boxing match. Celebrity Boxing Promoter Damon Feldman told TMZ that the reality star would be fighting actor Ojani Noa.

The opponent had not been confirmed when Joe inked the deal to compete in the boxing match last month. The former reality star has said that who he would be boxing wasn’t a concern of his.

“It doesn’t matter to me. I’m not afraid of anybody. I don’t care who it is… I’ll get in the ring with anybody,” Joe told The Daily Mail.

The Italian Jersey star has even gone on the record saying that he would be up for a fight with superstar boxer Mike Tyson. Giudice said a match with Tyson “would be fun, you know what I mean, it’d definitely be fun.” Although he wasn’t discounting the former heavyweight’s background.

“He’s tough and that’s his business,” Joe said of Tyson’s boxing experience.

Most recently, as The Inquisitr reported, Joe has thrown another name in the ring for a potential opponent. Joe recently asked his friend, Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, to compete. Mike was considered Joe’s “dream opponent.”

The pair connected after Joe was released from prison last fall. Mike, who also served time in jail for tax evasion in 2018, called to wish Joe well. Unfortunately for Joe, Mike turned down his request.

For now, Joe will be boxing Ojani, an actor and producer. Ojani famously married Jennifer Lopez in 1997. The pair divorced less than a year later. Since then, he has been in a few movies, Rapping-n-Rhyming in 2002, Irish Eyes in 2004, and Eye See Me in 2007.

Whether or not Jennifer Lopez would be attending the match is to be seen, although Joe has gone on the record to say that he anticipated that all of his family would attend. That included his brother-in-law, Joe Gorga, and his sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga. The celebrity boxing participant even wanted the match to appear on a future episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The Bravo reality show is scheduled to start filming Season 11 in July.

The match will be held on October 24 in the Bahamas. There has been no information released as to how much compensation Joe or Ojani will receive for their participation. It is believed that “Juicy Joe” would receive a percentage of the pay per view revenue from the fight.