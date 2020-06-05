Matt Lauer Reportedly Ready For ‘Big TV Interview’ As He Plans Career Comeback

The former 'Today' anchor may use the pandemic to his advantage.

Matt Lauer is reportedly planning to do a television interview as his next step in a comeback following the sexual misconduct scandal that had him fired from his high-profile job at NBC.

On the heels of the fallen Today Show anchor’s recent op-ed in which he claimed he was “falsely accused” of sexual assault allegations detailed in Ronan Farrow’s book, Catch and Kill, an insider told Us Weekly that Lauer’s next step to get himself back in the public eye will be a TV tell-all—and that he wants to do it “sooner than later.”

“Matt’s talking about doing a big TV interview,” the insider said.

As Lauer plans to take his story public, a source noted that doing the interview during the coronavirus pandemic would mean the 62-year-old former morning news anchor could use empty TV studios to his benefit.

“Given the timing of the pandemic and [the fact there’d be] no studio audience, it could be a less hostile venue,” the source said.

Another source added that Lauer’s friends are “trying to convince him to record the interview himself so he has edit control.”

Last week, a source close to Lauer said the former Today star is ready to fight and “wants to work again” according to People.

Scott Halleran / Getty Images

This is not the first time there has been talk of Lauer eyeing a comeback into the public eye since his firing from NBC in late 2017. While he spent months laying low in the Hamptons with his three kids following the scandal, by early 2018 he was spotted in Manhattan having lunch with wealthy pal Mitch Modell, the CEO of Modell’s Sporting Goods.

That year he also made a surprising appearance at CNN chief Jeff Zucker’s birthday party, which sparked rumors that Lauer might be planning to return to work with a position at the news network.

“Lauer is said to be testing the waters for a public comeback by coming out of hiding from his Hamptons home,” an insider told Page Six at the time. “With his marriage to Annette Roque now over, he’s ready to restart his life, pals say.”

Lauer was fired from NBC in November 2017 after former colleague Brooke Nevils accused him of inappropriate sexual behavior when working with him at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. In Farrow’s book, Nevils went into detail about Lauer allegedly raping her after a night of drinking. Lauer has repeatedly denied the allegations against him and claimed he had a “consensual” sexual relationship with Nevils.