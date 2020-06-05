Devon Windsor Lies Back In A Strapless Zebra Print Bikini On A Yacht

The Victoria's Secret model had her uber fit body on show in paradise.

Devon Windsor proudly showed off her fit bikini body as she laid back on the side of a yacht in a snap shared to Instagram this week. The Victoria’s Secret model soaked up the sun in the hot new photo, which was shared to the official account of her swimwear line, called Devon Windsor Swim, on June 4.

The star seriously sizzled as she modeled the animal-print look from her brand. Her revealing swimwear was made up of a blue and white zebra-print strapless top and a pair of matching bottoms.

The top was a bandeau-style that wrapped around her chest and perfectly showed off her tanned décolletage and toned arms.

As for her bottoms, the low-cut design sat low below her navel and formed a V shape with the thicker straps pulled up almost in line with her waist on either side of her torso. They perfectly framed her flat and toned tummy as she proudly flashed her abs.

The 26-year-old supermodel rested back on her left arm, which was bent underneath her, and had her right hand on top of her straw sun hat with a white ribbon fastened around it. The wide-brimmed design kept some of her face in the shade. Devon also shielded her eyes from the beating down sun with a pair of dark sunglasses with a silver rim.

She also accessorized with a number of chains around her neck, as well as bracelets on her right wrist. Her stunning engagement and wedding rings were visible as she held on to the side of the white boat.

Devon — who recently showed off her fit body in a sparkly gold bikini in photos taken by her husband — had her booty down and bent her left leg, with her right stretched out in front of her.

She sunbathed somewhere very tropical. The lingerie model posed with the stunning clear blue ocean behind her. The seawater stretched for miles and met the slightly darker blue sky, which took up half of the frame.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Hands down my favorite bikini,” one person said with a blue heart.

“Love this. It is soft and elegant!” another Instagram user said.

A third person called Devon “So beautiful.”

The latest bikini photo came shortly after Devon was last spotted in her swimwear in another hot snap shared to the brand’s Instagram account earlier this week. That time, the star hit the pool in another blue and white look, a tie-dye one-shoulder “itty bitty” two-piece that will soon be available to purchase from her brand.