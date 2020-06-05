Tahlia Skaines Gets ‘Cute But Sassy’ In A Daringly Short, Curve-Hugging Gray Dress

Tahlia Skaines looked as stunning as ever in her most recent Instagram share, one that included two snaps of the model in a sexy gray dress. The “cute but sassy” look debuted to her page on Thursday and has since been flooded with love from her fans.

In the double-pic update, Tahlia looked like a total smokeshow in a long-sleeved gray dress from White Fox Boutique that clung tightly to her physique in all of the right ways. It provided full coverage to her decolletage and cinched in at her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and trim waist. The number’s daringly short length was of note as well; it hit just to the model’s upper thighs to offer her audience a good look at her long, lean legs. A flattering ruched detail fell along each side of the piece as well, tying in dainty bows at the bottom hem.

Both images captured the Australian hottie standing in a large, covered parking lot. She posed first with her back to the camera, placing one hand on her hip to highlight her hourglass silhouette while turning her head over her shoulder to shoot the camera an alluring gaze. This angle also further showcased how well Tahlia’s dress hugged her figure to define her pert derriere and curves.

The second photo offered a full-length look at the model as she popped her hip out and cocked her head to the side. The snap revealed that she added a pair of strappy black sandals to her ensemble, as well as a black handbag that was slung over her shoulder.

Tahlia completed her look with a pair of dangling gold earrings and a thick chain necklace that was tucked underneath the collar of her dress. She tied her platinum blond tresses in a messy bun with several locks falling out to frame her face, which was done up with a full application of makeup that looked to include a light pink lipstick, dark blush, and mascara.

Many of the social media star’s 526,000 Instagram followers took the time to show her latest Instagram appearance some love. The upload has earned over 9,600 likes after just 12 hour of going live, as well as dozens of compliments.

“Gorgeous girl,” one person wrote.

“You’re so stunning,” remarked another fan.

“Beautiful legs,” a third follower quipped.

“Looking sensational wow,” added a fourth admirer.

Tahlia seems to impress her followers no matter what she wears. In another recent upload, the model went scantily clad on the beach in a minuscule orange bikini. That look proved to be a huge hit as well, amassing more than 16,000 likes and 203 comments to date.