Laura Amy Shows Off Insane Figure In Skimpy Tie-Dye Bikini

On June 5, Laura Amy shared a jaw-dropping photo to her Instagram page that became an instant hit with her 852,000 followers. The new snapshot saw the Australian model posing indoors while wearing an ultra-revealing tie-dye bikini that showcased her bombshell curves.

In the update, Laura took the snap inside her Sydney home. Daylight filled the room she was in, making the area well-lit for indoor photography. She sat on the floor, leaning backward with the help of her left hand as support. She straightened her legs and bent her knees. She faced a big mirror and proudly flaunted her bikini body. She glanced over her iPhone’s screen and did a pout as she took the selfie. The glass door behind her showed the porch, as well as the stunning view of the cloudless blue sky.

The 28-year-old model rocked a white-and-pink two-piece swimsuit. The top boasted a plunging neckline that displayed a generous amount of her voluptuous cleavage. The triangle-cut cups hardly contained her chest. The narrow clear straps that provided support went over her neck, with another pair of straps that went around her back.

She sported a matching pair of low-cut bottoms that flaunted her curvy hips and chiseled midsection. The swimwear featured a teeny tiny fabric covering her privates. Like the top, it had clear straps that clung high to her waist. The high-cut legs exposed an ample amount of skin.

Laura accessorized with a pair of hoop earrings, a bangle, and several rings. She left her long brunette locks down and styled in a half ponytail. She left a few tendrils of hair framing her face. For the occasion, she sported a full face of makeup with her barely-there attire. She appeared to wear well-defined eyebrows, eyeshadow, cat eyeliner, thick mascara, and brown lipstick.

In the caption, Laura revealed that her sexy bathing suit was from Fashion Nova’s swimwear line. She gave credit to the brand by tagging their Instagram page in both the post and the photo.

Fans and followers loved the new snapshot. It received more than 17,200 likes and over 380 comments in less than a day. Her fellow influencers and avid admirers took to the comments section to rave about her incredible physique and bronze tan.

“I’m sending you a bill for a new phone because mine just exploded from this HEAT,” one of her fans commented, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“I bought the same bathing suit, and I look NOTHING like you. You are goals,” wrote another admirer.

“You look amazing, babe! Nice tan and body,” added a third follower.