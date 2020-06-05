Rapper CupcakKe Exposes Chest Tattoo In Cut-Out Black Crop Top

The rapper CupcakKe — who has collaborated with the likes of Charli XCX and Kelela — took to Instagram to update fans with numerous new photos of herself.

The “Lemon Pepper” songstress stunned in a black long-sleeved crop top that was cut-out across the chest area, which helped display her decolletage and midriff. CupcakKe tied up the garment from the front and showed off her rose tattoo. She accessorized herself with large gold triangular hoop earrings and wore long acrylic nails with a coat of yellow polish. CupcakKe is known for sporting different hairstyles and opted for a blood orange bob with a full fringe. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a glossy lip, gold eyeshadow, mascara, eyeliner, and false eyelashes.

The 23-year-old posted seven selfies within one upload.

In the first shot, she took the photo from a slightly high angle. CupcakKe raised one hand and showed off her long bright nails. She parted her lips and looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, CupcakKe was captured more close up. She flashed a huge smile and showcased her pearly white teeth. CupcakKe looked up to her left and was caught in natural lighting that complimented her skin tone.

In the fifth frame, she puckered up her lips and continued looking to the left.

CupcakKe didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, she appeared to be in a bedroom with an ensuite as there was a shower curtain with a biting lip graphic in the background.

For her caption, Cupcakke explained that she was trying something new.

In the span of her eight hours, her post racked up more than 35,600 likes and over 900 comments, proving to be very popular with her half a million followers.

“THIS HAIR IS EVERYTHING QUEEN F*CK ME UP,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“The most beautiful woman ever omg,” another devotee shared.

“That color is killer on you,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“You’re so pretty that it hurts to look at you,” a fourth admirer commented.

CupcakKe is no stranger to impressing her loyal social media following. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wore an eye-catching shirt dress that had a pink, blue, and gold color scheme. CupcakKe wrapped a black Gucci belt with a jeweled logo buckle around her waist while rocking long dark curly hair. She paired the ensemble with chunky pink boots with fluffy detailing and accessorized with earrings, a multicolored Gucci handbag, and sunglasses.